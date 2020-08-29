Sayre Historical Society dedicates Rotating Exhibit Room to the late Ken Bracken

On Saturday, Aug. 15, the trustees of the Sayre Historical Society invited the family of the late Ken Bracken to the Sayre Museum for a ceremony to dedicate the Rotating Exhibit Room of the museum to Ken’s memory. Ken Bracken, a lifelong resident of the Borough of Sayre, was instrumental in the acquisition, design and build of the Sayre Historical Society Museum, located in the historic old Lehigh Valley Passenger Station in downtown Sayre.

Sayre Borough Mayor and long-time trustee of the Sayre Historical Society Henry G. Farley spoke about Ken and his many contributions to the society. Farley said that Bracken had joined the board of trustees in 1994 and was soon after elected president. Farley continued saying that in those days the museum had no home we lived out of boxes and moved from place to place. Ken Bracken was instrumental in holding the group together and when Sayre Borough turned the station building over to the society Ken took the ball and ran and kept running leading us through many projects that all contributed to the completed highly acclaimed museum dedicated to the history of all aspects of Sayre and the railroad.

Farley also said that when Ken passed so suddenly Nov. 13, 2019 the trustees of the Sayre Historical Society immediately decided to honor Ken’s memory by naming the rotating exhibit room in his honor. Farley concluded saying that Ken is missed and told Ken’s family that if they wanted to connect with Ken’s memory just come to the museum because his signature is on almost every inch of the building.