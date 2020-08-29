A Lions’ Lion – Lion Kostonty ‘Ted’ Andrews

The Owego Lions Club, in memory of Lion Kostonty “Ted” Andrews, recently purchased and placed a bench at the Tioga County Rural Ministry in Owego, N.Y.

Lion Ted was very fond of the ministry’s outreach to the people of Tioga County and their needs. The club members thought it very fitting to place the bench there. The Owego Lion members hope the community, volunteers, and employees at the ministry will make full use of the bench.

On April 14, 2020, the Owego Lions Club lost a dear man, friend, and fellow Lion. Lion Ted, age 100, had been serving in the club for 65 years, joining the club in January of 1955.

Lion Ted received the Presidential Certificate of Appreciation in April of 2017 at the club’s 65th anniversary banquet for his outstanding service in the Owego community. Lion Ted was awarded a Melvin Jones Fellowship, highest honor for an individual’s dedication to humanitarian service, in 2002.

In a press release, fellow Lions Club members wrote, “Lion Ted was a pleasant, thoughtful, hard working, and compassionate man. He will be dearly missed by his fellow club members. Yes, Lion Kostonty ‘Ted’ Andrews could say, ‘We Serve’ our community and their needs.”