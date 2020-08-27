CommonGround produce box distribution set for Thursday

Because of the tremendous response to the CFAP (Coronavirus Food Assistance Program) produce distribution at CommonGround Christian Community Center last Thursday, Aug. 20, the Center will again be distributing 20-pound boxes of fresh produce this coming Thursday, Aug. 27, from noon to 2 p.m.

The boxes, provided by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, are offered free of charge, first come first served. There are no restrictions, and registration is not required.

CommonGround is located at 28 W. Main St. in Owego. The distribution is again being conducted in collaboration with Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga Counties, the Tioga County Hunger Coalition, and Tioga Fresh Food Rescue.