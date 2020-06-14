Tioga County Sheriff’s office investigates fatal accident

On June 9, 2020, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle collision on State Route 96 in the Town of Candor that occurred at 3:11 a.m.

According to police, a motorcycle was traveling west on State Route 96 near Straits Corners Road when it traveled into the oncoming lane, striking a pick-up truck that was traveling east on the roadway.

The operator of the motorcycle, Walter R. Vanderpoel, age 45, of Candor, N.Y., was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was treated by Candor EMS on scene and was released.

No other people or vehicles were involved. The Candor Fire Department, Candor EMS, and the New York State Department of Transportation assisted the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office on scene.

The investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit is ongoing at this time.