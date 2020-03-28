Although apart, we will get through this together, says Legislator Sauerbrey

–A Message from Martha Sauerbrey–

Folks from Tioga County are some of the most resilient people I have met.

The Flood of 2011 was a challenge and today we are in the middle of another greater challenge. We know this is an unsettling time, but your elected leaders and Public Health officials are working around the clock to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and provide care to those in need.

Tioga County Public Health is monitoring the COVID-19 situation. They are quarantining individuals as necessary, verifying positive and negative laboratory results, and making sure our team has the most up-to-date information to slow the spread and keep our County as safe and healthy as possible.

Keeping in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order, Tioga County is operating at 50 percent workforce, with the exception of essential employees, while remaining staff is working remotely in order to stay connected and offer services:

• Office of Emergency Services and Sheriff’s Office are readily available to assist.

• Department of Social Services established a self-service kiosk offering applications for SNAP (Food Stamps), Public Assistance, Medicaid and HEAP is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday in the vestibule of the Health and Human Services Building on Route 38, Owego, N.Y.

There is also a drop-box outside the main entrance for customers to leave applications and other required paperwork. The phone lines (687-8300) are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for information and assistance. HEAP specific calls can dial 687-8428. To apply online, or for additional information on programs available, go to www.MyBenefits.ny.gov.

• Mental Hygiene is available Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tele-psychiatry and tele- mental health. If you are unable to connect to the clinic in this way, please call the clinic (687-4000) and in-person appointments can be arranged. Crisis services are available 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays and on weekends by calling 687-1010 and asking for the on-call social worker.

• Veterans Service Agency is available for telephone appointments to assist our Veterans.

• Economic Development & Planning (ED&P) is assisting local businesses through survey assessments in preparation of the Federal Stimulus package, as well as working on possible other funding sources to keep businesses sustainable during this time.

• Information Technology and Communication Services (ITCS) is diligently working to assist the Departments and staff in maintaining the system’s infrastructure to support telework and teleconferencing for the County to continue business at hand.

Updated COVID-19 information is readily available on our website – www.tiogacountyny.com, and we are sending daily updates to the local media.

If you are sick, please STAY HOME and STOP THE SPREAD. If you need medical attention, call your doctor before going to the office.

I am asking everyone to please remain calm. If you need something essential, stores are open, but use caution.

Enjoy the sunshine when you can and practice good health habits.

Even though we may be apart, we will get through this together.

Thank you.

God Bless,

Martha Sauerbrey