What’s Happening for the week of February 9, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com or drop it off at our office. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of event. Space available, your event will appear.
FEBRUARY 6 to MARCH 12
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Thursdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. There is no cost to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for free. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to reserve your spot today.
FEBRUARY 8 to MARCH 28
Tioga County Historical Society Annual Quilt Exhibit, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 110 Front Street, Owego. The 2020 Quilt Exhibit will consist of a mix of vintage quilts from the TCHS collection as well as vintage and modern quilts loaned by local collectors, quilters, and artisans. If you would like to loan a quilt for the exhibit, contact TCHS at (607) 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.
FEBRUARY 10
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
The Vestal Community Chorus Open House for potential new members, 7 p.m., Vestal Senior Center located in the former Central Junior High School (near Four Corners in Vestal). All voices are welcome. You do not have to be a resident of the Town of Vestal to join. (You should be able to “carry a tune”.)
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
FEBRUARY 11
Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.
Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.
The Tioga County Second Regular Legislative Meeting of 2020, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.
Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.
FEBRUARY 12
Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.
The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club February meeting, 7 p.m., Sayre High School cafeteria. If school is canceled, so is the meeting. Regular meeting will take place after the Dr. Bruce Oldfield program. Public is invited.
Athens’s Senior Citizens Valentine’s Luncheon, noon, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre. They will have KFC for lunch. Please bring your own table service and beverage. Desserts and coffee will be furnished. Call Dick for your meal order at (570) 888-3088.
“Discipleship Explored” Small Group Series, every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Gospel Chapel, 203 North Ave., Owego. Join them for coffee and dessert! Call 687-4954, or find them on Facebook.
Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.
FEBRUARY 13
Pancake Breakfast, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St. Athens, Pa. Pancakes (all you can eat), sausage, eggs, coffee and orange juice – all for $4.00. Proceeds will directly benefit activities of the Center.
Candor Central School Board of Education Regular Meeting, 7 p.m., H.S. Library Media Center, Candor.
Free Community Meal, every Thursday, Social Hour from 5 to 6 p.m., Dinner served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.
FEBRUARY 14
VFW Friday Night Special: Steak and Lobster, Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
Patron Appreciation Day, 1 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.
Story Time, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. The theme is Valentine’s Day.
FEBRUARY 15
Third Annual Community Dance with live music by Purple Valley, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Warren Center Community Building, 187 Schoolhouse Rd., Warren Center, Pa. Must be 18 to attend.
1st Annual Disc Golf Ice Bowl, registration opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 9 a.m. at the main shelter, Campville Commons Disc Golf Course, Brainard Road, Endicott. Register online at Discgolfscene.com.
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
FEBRUARY 16
Chicken BBQ Dinner, 12 p.m. until gone, Berkshire Fire Station.
Community Ham Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Freewill or an $8 suggested donation accepted at the door.
Finger Lakes Finns February Potluck Luncheon, Meeting and Annual all-things-Finnish Quiz Show, 1 p.m., Newfield Fire Hall, 77 Main St., Newfield.
FEBRUARY 17
Intro to Google Suite Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.
The Vestal Community Chorus Open House for potential new members, 7 p.m., Vestal Senior Center located in the former Central Junior High School (near Four Corners in Vestal). All voices are welcome. You do not have to be a resident of the Town of Vestal to join. (You should be able to “carry a tune”.)
FEBRUARY 18
Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.
Spencer Candor Lions Club Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Federated Church, 70 Main St., Spencer. Serving Spanakopita, Moussaka, Tabbouleh, Spanish Chicken, Mediterranean Beef, Artichoke Stew, Hummus and Pitas. Good will donation, proceeds go to S-VE Food Cupboard.
FEBRUARY 19
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
Tioga County Economic Development Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.
Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.
Office Hours for Tom Reed, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tioga County Office Building
56 Main Street, Owego.
“Discipleship Explored” Small Group Series, every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Gospel Chapel, 203 North Ave., Owego. Join them for coffee and dessert. Call 687-4954 or find us them Facebook!
FEBRUARY 20
Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.
Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Visions Federal Credit Union parking lot, Tioga Terrace, Route 434, Apalachin. To preorder, call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To benefit the Apalachin Lions Foundation. Donations are welcome to the foundation and a bin for used glasses will be available.
Owego American Legion Post 401 Auxiliary Community Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Meal will include chicken and biscuits, vegetable and dessert for $8.
FEBRUARY 21
VFW Friday Night Special: Speedy Q Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
Discover Podcasting Free Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.
FEBRUARY 24
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
Keeping Kids Safe Online Free Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.
FEBRUARY 25
Shrove Tuesday All You Can Eat Pancake Supper, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Freewill offering. All are invited.
FEBRUARY 26
“Discipleship Explored” Small Group Series, every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Gospel Chapel, 203 North Ave., Owego. Join them for coffee and dessert. Call 687-4954 or find them Facebook!
FEBRUARY 28
VFW Friday Night Special: Bangers and Mash, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
Music, Movies and More with Free Apps – Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.
FEBRUARY 29
Movie Night: The Little Princess starring Shirley Temple, 6:30 p.m., Noble Room, 9 Park St., Newark Valley. Gift to each little girl who comes dressed as a princess. Admission and refreshments by donations.
MARCH 5
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
“Discipleship Explored” Small Group Series, every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Gospel Chapel, 203 North Ave., Owego. Join them for coffee and dessert. Call 687-4954 or find them Facebook!
MARCH 6
VFW Friday Night Special: Prime Rib, Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
MARCH 7
Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.
MARCH 9
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
MARCH 11
Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.
MARCH 13
VFW Friday Night Special: Boiled Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
MARCH 14
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
Tioga / Nichols Area Lions Club iBook Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bag sale starting at 12:30 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church in Nichols.
MARCH 15
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
MARCH 17
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.
MARCH 18
Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.
MARCH 20
VFW Friday Night Special: Smoked Pork Chops, Baked Sweet Potato, Baked Beans, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
MARCH 23
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
MARCH 27
VFW Friday Night Special: Chicken Parm with a side of Spaghetti, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
APRIL 2
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.
APRIL 3
VFW Friday Night Special: Meatloaf, Mashed Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
APRIL 10
VFW Friday Night Special: Scalloped Potatoes and Ham, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
APRIL 13
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
APRIL 14
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
APRIL 15
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
APRIL 17
VFW Friday Night Special: Chicken and Biscuits, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.
APRIL 18
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
APRIL 23
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
APRIL 25
Owego American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 263 Front St., Owego. They are looking for clean, working, and useful items. Proceeds support programs for Veterans. You can drop off those items at the American Legion Owego Post 401 Garage on Sunday, April 5, 12 and 19, from noon to 2 p.m., or you can call Pam at (607) 687-1975 for a pick-up.
MAY 7
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
MAY 11
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Public Hearing and Regular Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
MAY 16
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
MAY 19
Newark Valley Central School District School Budget Vote, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
MAY 20
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
MAY 26
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
JUNE 4
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
JUNE 8
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
JUNE 17
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
JUNE 18
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
JUNE 13
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
JUNE 22
Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.
JULY 2
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
JULY 13
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
JULY 15
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
JULY 17
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
AUGUST 6
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
AUGUST 10
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
AUGUST 15
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
AUGUST 19
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
SEPTEMBER 3
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
SEPTEMBER 14
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
SEPTEMBER 16
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
SEPTEMBER 19
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
OCTOBER 1
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
OCTOBER 12
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
OCTOBER 17
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
OCTOBER 21
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
NOVEMBER 5
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
NOVEMBER 9
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
NOVEMBER 14
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
NOVEMBER 18
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
DECEMBER 3
Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.
DECEMBER 14
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
DECEMBER 16
Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.
DECEMBER 18
Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.
