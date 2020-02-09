Readers’ Column for the week of February 9, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I want to thank Tioga Opportunities for responding to my inquiry about EPIC. It was so helpful. I will be contacting Tioga Opportunities very soon. Thank you again.

~

Lost Adult Black White Tuxedo Cat near Lounsberry Truck Stop. Please call (607) 759-7467.

~

How convenient, the village of Owego drops the big sewer bombs on landlords and business owners, now when town and county taxes are due. It’s not cheap to have people driving around in vehicles all day long doing nothing. The money has to come from somewhere. Thank you to all the sewer bill receivers.

~

Enough already about Kobe Bryant, yes it was a tragedy, but it’s not the first tragedy and it won’t be the last. The fake news is honoring him as if he’s a god and he walks on water. Why are they not reporting about his sexual assault charges from 2003? Yes, the charges were dropped but only after he settled with his victim. Nope, crickets, crickets, crickets.

~

Basic bottom line, Cuomo has got to go. New York State can only improve after he leaves. Vote republican.

~

I was wondering if someone could tell me why the Town of Owego Highway Department is now storing plows at Hickories Park. Oh, wait a minute, I know. The town supervisor screwed up and sold the gravel pit, now the guys are running out of places to put stuff. So if your roads take longer to get plowed this time around, please note, it’s not the town’s fault. They have to go get plows and go get loaded, which is a long distance waste of time because the town supervisor, as normal, was not thinking. It’s time for him to go Owego residents; it’s unfair to the highway guys.

~

Do a job, great or small, do it well or not at all. We should all live by this.

~

Regarding the ban on single use plastic bags, does it include dry cleaners? They are worse than grocery stores. Think about it. Huh?

~

Does anyone ever read the laws before they start complaining? The changes state that for the discovery of evidence the prosecutor has 15 days to advise and turn over all evidence to the defense attorney. It also states that if it is impossible, you have the opportunity for an extension to 45 days. The felonies and misdemeanors that are addressed in the law, except for a couple of exceptions, can be issued appearance tickets and released without bail, anyway. It appears that the problem is that the system does not want to speed up. The attorneys rely all too much on plea-bargaining and not on speedy trials. Most violations are not so complicated that they could not be settled quickly.

~

I see someone doesn’t think the new Hudson River Bridge should be named after Mario Cuomo because he didn’t lift hammer one building it. Well Tom Dewey didn’t lift hammer one building the Thomas E Dewey Thruway. Warren Anderson didn’t lift hammer one building I88 – the Warren Anderson Highway. Richard Miller didn’t lift hammer one constructing the 201 fly over on JC. Floyd Maines didn’t lift hammer one building the Broome County Arena. Carl Saddlemire didn’t lift hammer one building the Owego office building. Hiawatha didn’t lift hammer one building the Hiawatha Bridge. Ed Hubbard didn’t lift hammer one building the Hubbard Auditorium. Get it? By the way, Andrew Cuomo didn’t name the bridge, the Thruway Authority did.

~

Does anyone know when genuine customer service went the way of the dinosaurs? If companies would hire a couple extra folks to actually answer the phone instead of paying for inadequate technology (the “menu options are NEVER what you need) we would be at zero unemployment in this country. And if I am going to be put on hold, music other than what sounds like a soundtrack from porn would be welcome.

~

When I first heard about a Sasquatch sighting on Glenmary Drive, my first thought was “Gee, I didn’t know weed was legal in New York already.” Actually, a friend of mine said that he saw a troll off in the hills of Candor. There was also a sighting of an animal referred to as a chupacabra in the area around Ketchumville. Maybe Tioga County is in the Twilight Zone or at least has some claim to crypto-zoology.

~

In 2007, 51 dogs were rescued from a dog-fighting ring operated by convicted dog torturer Michael Vick. So many of these beautiful dogs have overcome unimaginable abuse, and with grace and courage they have triumphed. Some could be adopted right away and incredibly loving and patient individuals in amazing sanctuary programs before finding their forever homes successfully rehabilitated others. If it wasn’t bad enough that Vick was rehired back as a player in 2009, now for some insane reason, the NFL commissioner decided to name this dog torturer “Honorary Captain at the 2020 Pro Bowl,” despite a petition against it, signed by well over a million people. There is something desperately wrong with an organization that honors such a hideous criminal like this to “mentor and coach” its players. It certainly speaks volumes about the character of the NFL and those who run it. Mahatma Gandhi could not have been more right when he stated, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

~

I would like to respond to the two comments made last week, which I totally agree with. One being Cuomo has got to go. He doesn’t get another chance until 2022 that we can put him out of here. The other comment was tailgating. This is becoming a daily issue when I’m out driving. I really feel the law enforcement needs to watch closely to the more obvious ones.

~

For all you Glenmary Drive residents, Genesis Chapter 2 verse 7 has it that the Lord God formed man, not man and Sasquatch.

~

I’m positive I’m not the only one that thought the Super Bowl halftime show was the most disgusting, ever!

~

Sorry, but I’m not buying picking up free food for those who cannot do for themselves. You are probably one of those Halloween kids always asking for an extra treat for you sick brother or sister who is home. Wise up, we’re smarter than that.

~

My Friends, while there may be other gods, there is only one True Living God who reached out to humanity by a sacrifice on our behalf. There is only one God whose precious, holy Blood paid our Sin debt in full on the Cross of Calvary. There is no other god who rose from the grave to give us new life. Today, Jesus is still reaching out with His nail-scarred hands to an unbelieving world. He does this through the preaching and teaching of His Word: through an old friend He may bring back in your life who shares the “Good News” about Jesus with you; or by someone writing in this Readers’ Column who has a simple desire for you to know the love and peace of God through His Son, Jesus Christ. The choice to believe what God has said in John 3:16 – “FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD THAT HE GAVE HIS ONLY SON, THAT WHOEVER BELIEVES IN HIM SHOULD NOT PERISH BUT HAVE EVERLASTING LIFE.” He leaves that up to you.

~

Why is the village of Owego using sewer bills to rebuild the sewer plant rather than using the village tax base?

~

I tried finding where Castellucci was voted the $11,000 raise because I wanted to see which board members actually voted for this but couldn’t find it in any of the past minutes. Something did come up that I had no idea of and that was that the town supervisor also holds the position of budget director for another $11,000 per year. If he is the one proposing the budget and is also the budget director, isn’t that like having the fox watch the hen house? So what happens in two years if he loses the election? Does he stay on as part time budget director or is that a rollover job for the new town supervisor? If he’s so busy deserving an $11,000 raise how can he also perform another part time job and do it as well? Now I’d like to know how long he’s held this extra position and which council members saw fit to vote yes on this one too.

~

When is Tioga Central School District going to adjust their non-resident tuition to a reasonable amount? These people are paying a fraction of what the local taxpayer pays to support our school while their children take instructional time and time away from our kids in extracurricular activities.

~

Does anybody know what Christmas card glitter is made of? Are they safe if ingested or inhaled, especially by children?

~

It’s time for the village of Owego to make public every sewage bill for every parcel in the village of Owego and whoever is using that village sewage system. Let’s get it out there! The village of Owego has been run by a lot of crooked people for many years.

~

Affordable Care is a joke. No one mentions the high deductible. Before Affordable Care my son’s company had its own insurance. He had a $20 deductible for doctors and $50 for the hospital. Now he doesn’t even go to the doctor because he has $3,000 or so deductible plus his premium! He was recently hospitalized and now he’s making monthly payments to the hospital, plus his premium at work. I wouldn’t call that affordable! Secondly, minimum wage is great except everything goes up with it. Groceries are going out of sight. A fast food restaurant is so high families can’t go. My husband went to a fast food restaurant and with two drinks, a salad and a cheeseburger it was $17; that was before minimum wage went up!

~

I had something happen that I wanted to mention. I live in Tioga Center and have 14 chickens and something got into the chicken coop on Monday night and killed every last chicken and ate most of them as well. I can’t tell what it could have been but it took the fence right down and the tracks are huge! They almost look like a bobcat, but look much larger. Any ideas?

National Political Viewpoints

To whomever thinks the Democrats have done nothing but go after Trump, there are over 100 bills that have passed the House and are stalled in the Senate by Mitch McConnell. Think about that.

~

To the person who commented about Trump donating his presidential salary, what about the over $133 million we, as taxpayers, have spent on his golf trips to Mar-A-Lago and to his club in Bedminster, N.J.? Also, the uncounted millions he has made from his hotels and clubs, when his minions plan events there at double / triple the already outrageous prices? Don’t believe it? Look it up (and not on FOX news). Dictators don’t need a salary; they can take whatever they want.

~

If you watched the President’s State of the Union Address, you witnessed some of the most disgraceful, disgusting, childish temper tantrum behavior on the part of the Democrats I have ever seen! Nancy Pelosi’s actions and those of the Democrats were disrespectful, rude and degrading; an obvious childish temper tantrum. Every one of them should be censured, voted out of office.

~

So Pelosi really wanted to use Trump’s speech for toilet paper. What a [expletive removed]!

~

Makes you wonder, why is Bernie always so angry? He LOOKS angry, he SOUNDS angry, as do his staff people. His programs will allegedly cost in excess of $62 billion. Young millennials supposedly support him. Can’t wait until they figure out THEY will have to participate in paying the bills too. This will be a surprise to those who have been rewarded all their lives with “participation” trophies, given for just showing up.

~

If a president could serve four terms then Obama would still be president, so be careful what you wish for.

~

If a popular election method is wrong for the president why not eliminate it for every other elective office? Start with the U.S. senators. Originally they were appointed by the states, not elected by the general public. But if popular vote is the right way to choose ALL other offices, why is it unacceptable for the president?

~

Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. I guess Trump will suspend aid to Israel until they can show they are cleaning up their corruption.

~

“President Trump pledged that he wouldn’t accept his $400,000 annual presidential salary if elected. But because he has to be paid under law, he has been donating his salary in quarterly payments to different departments of the federal government to include Veterans, Homeland Security, Education, and Health.” If you really believe he does that, I have a bridge for sale you might like.

~

President Trump gave a great speech last night. When he gave a free scholarship to a young black girl, the Democrats didn’t even stand up or clap for this little girl. They sat on their butts just about all night. Nancy Pelosi is very rude and ignorant and shuffled her papers, which happened to be the speech, and at the end she ripped it up. These were not hers to rip up. She behaved like a little kid all night. They have no respect for the Men and Women who have died protecting us and the Men and Women who are still serving to protect us and give us all the freedoms and rights we enjoy. God Bless all our service Men and Women and “GOD BLESS AMERICA,” “THE LAND OF THE FREE AND THE HOME OF THE BRAVE.”

~

“Trump is like a spoiled, delinquent teenager you would never trust with the keys to your car. Sadly, a minority of Americans managed to give him the keys to the White House – and the U.S. military. He exhibits all the hallmarks of petulant adolescence: revolt against authority, juvenile posturing, thoughtless risk-taking, and trying to cover his crack-ups by lying, blaming others and tweeting tantrums. Trump’s serial fiascoes have exposed the reality of his presidency; he’s not going to win the wars in the Middle East, and he’s not going to end them, either. He’s simply going to waste more lives and more resources attempting not to lose them – or worse, provoke a far worse conflagration with Iran. Trump has betrayed one of the few sensible statements that he made in his presidency – the ‘great nations do not fight endless wars.’ Now progressives must ensure that Democrats are committed to leading the way out.” Robert L. Borosage for The Nation — Feb. 3, 2020

~

Here we go again. It has been discovered that six counties in Iowa have more people registered to vote than there are people in the county. Socialist Democrats at it again! They know they can’t win an election fair and square, so it’s always time to cheat. And President Trump gets impeached?

~

From “Moscow Mitch” to “Midnight Mitch” – talk about a Kangaroo Court! I hope that the Republicans pay a price in November and I hope that history trashes the reputation of all those Republicans who voted against having witnesses to the point that they will be hesitant to admit that they were ever in Congress.

~

How can you say Trump was acquitted when there was NO TRIAL! No witnesses – no documents and the so called “JURY” saying how they would vote before it even started. We no longer have a constitutional government – we have a dictatorship! Trump just used our constitution for toilet paper! GOD HELP US!

~

Dems aren’t a joke and their greatest accomplishment is impeachment article 2, “obstruction of Congress”. Congress is only obstructed by a lack of donations and graft to grease the palms of progress(ives). As with Father and Son Biden, can so blatantly “not do anything wrong.” Trump colluded with the Russians and Bandito Biden’s didn’t collude with each other and other Swamp creatures to steal U.S. Foreign Aid to the Ukraine. With Hillary 2020 it won’t be so obvious!

~

To the Trumpster who responded to my Jan. 12 questions, let me clear up your misinformation. You didn’t answer why Mexico isn’t paying for the wall. Trump promised an infrastructure plan, you didn’t show us what it is. The deficit under Trump is the highest and fastest growing in our history, and by the way, Clinton left with a surplus, Obama inherited a massive deficit from two unfunded wars from Bush, and that is where the huge deficit came from. You said the jobs from overseas have landed; can you point out exactly what those jobs are and where they landed? Coal jobs, where are all the new coal jobs? Show us some stats on the number of new and increased coal jobs. The House has passed over 400 bills to benefit the American people that sit on McConnell’s desk that he won’t bring to the Senate floor for a vote. One last thing, Trump has suggested that if reelected he plans on cutting social security and Medicaid. FACTS!

~

Sunday (Trump / Bloomberg SB commercials), Monday Iowa Dems can’t shoot straight farce, Tuesday Trump twisting Dems tails like nothing in history, Pelosi sourpuss / loser non-verbal communications. This is an absolutely precious time in political history, better than the best Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In. Dems couldn’t even applaud Trump’s scholarship to a little girl so she could get out of a failing school. Dems didn’t want to upset teacher union money.

~

Remember when your vote used to count? Remember when no man was above the law? Do you remember when Russia was our number one enemy? No, this all disappeared, and so will more of your rights and your freedoms and your liberties. So keep following this fool. Trump is taking this country down, not you republican voters; it’s the damn senators. How unpatriotic!

~

Solve the problem; please both sides. Build the wall out of recycled plastic that we don’t know what to do with.

~

Gallup news flash! Gallup polls show American satisfaction is at its highest since 2005. Go Trump! Here’s a quote from Alexandria Ocosio Cortez in 2018, “Owning guns is not a right. If it were a right it would be in the constitution.” So much for Alexandria!

~

Newsflash! The dimwit democrats decided on a rush to judgment approach to impeach our great President Trump before Christmas. In doing so, the Marxist democrats provided an intellectually inane and laughably weak impeachment case for the senate to refute. President Trump has been acquitted of any impeachable offenses; period, end of story. And Schumer and Pelosi look like blithering idiots. So what else is new?

~

It appears to me that congress has fallen into the pit that they were digging for the president. They’re now choking on the noose they were trying to put around his neck. The speaker of the house must have used victory celebration pens filled with invisible ink. When you are quick to throw mud you will get your hands dirty. Without the love of God in your heart you will not be able to love one another, especially those who disagree with you. The bible tells us in Ephesians 4:22, be kind one to another.

~

So Chuck Schumer won’t accept an impeachment acquittal as being legitimate? What country does he live in? Here is the determination of a court decision. I ask again, what country does he live in? Vote this bowling pin-juggling clown out!

~

I can see why you republican Trump supporters don’t like Cuomo, because Cuomo just signed a law that if you don’t pay your taxes you will lose your Star program. So apparently you guys are going to lose your Star program because you are republicans and you’re like Trump, you don’t believe you should have to pay taxes. By the way, Cuomo has been the best thing this state has seen in ten years or more.

~

Being Trump means never having to say you are sorry.

~

For the low IQ socialist democrats who keep yapping about our democracy, guess what? You need a refresher course in government. This is a constitutional republic, definitely not a democracy. Go Trump!

~

Why does Trump, a grown man, have to rip his rivals and call them names? It’s not funny anymore; it’s old. I’ve never seen grown people act that way and it’s very childish and stupid. Where is his wife? She can’t tell him to stop this behavior? She is in charge of the best person; remember? That lasted one day. We need a smart person in the white house.

~

The best Super Bowl commercial was the one supporting President Trump.

~

Thank you to last week’s caller for identifying Schumer as an act on Ed Sullivan. I knew I knew him from somewhere; I just could not place him. I also believe he was spinning plates, but those plates kept dropping to the floor. His true talent is spinning lies and tall tales.

~

This is to the individual who stated they are not into politics much but went on to accusing President Trump of using President Putin to help him get elected. Obviously you do not know anything about politics. That was a democrat lie, the Russian Collusion. The Stormy Daniels story didn’t work, the Mueller Report didn’t work, the Cavanaugh thing didn’t work, and the impeachment thing didn’t work. It’s just a bunch of dumb democrats trying to sway stupid people like the liberal left democrats. People like you should just vote republican and know you’re doing the right thing. This country is on the right path. People like you will only take us down the toilet.

~

Well, the Democratic Party screwed up the Iowa event big time, just like what will happen to the country if you vote democrat. Do not vote democratic at all, vote straight republican.

~

So it’s Tuesday morning, are you kidding me? There’s no declared winner in the Iowa caucus? The democrats have messed this all up. Hotline didn’t work, people don’t know what they’re doing, and we want these people to run the country? I don’t think so. Follow in their footsteps; they do not know what they are doing. They belong retired on their back porch having coffee with the great Hillary Clinton. Vote them all out!

~

I could not stomach more than five minutes of the Adam Schiff show. To say his speech was brilliant is absolutely ludicrous. Last week’s caller must be hallucinating.

~

I hope all you Trump haters in this area are proud of your democrat party. What a bunch of losers! They can’t even run a caucus. I think their problem is that Bernie won and they don’t want to report it. They think all of a sudden that Bloomberg is great. Six months ago old white billionaires were the problem with the democrats. I guess they evolved. Good luck in November, NOT!

~

I want to know how the democrats expect to run the country when they can’t even run a little tiny caucus in Iowa.

~

The chaos and misinformation at the democrat communist caucus in Iowa was evident to all. That is the same way Obama ran the country. The democratic candidates are the biggest joke of the year.

~

News flash! The democrat socialists can’t run a caucus but they want to run your Medicare and social security programs. Go Trump!

~

I just want to say this while I still can under the protection of the 1st Amendment Freedom of Speech. Don’t be surprised when Donnie wannabe dictator for life suspends the right to freedom of speech. Don’t be surprised when he declares martial law. Don’t be surprised when he cancels the election. Don’t be surprised when he rounds all the guns; he will because you are a liability. There is no one to stop him now. The senate gave up its right to override. God bless America, you were nice while it lasted.

~

Newsflash! The Marxist democrats are blaming their Iowa clown show on collusion between outer Mongolian hackers and President Trump and are starting a second impeachment based on their one witness. More to follow.

~

I’ll bet anything the delusional democrats will blame a Russian tampering for the fiasco with the Iowa caucuses. Just watch.

~

I absolutely could not believe Nancy Pelosi’s behavior during the State of the Union Address! She is the epitome of rudeness. Incredible! She is the epitome of crass, hands down!

~

When Nancy Pelosi ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union speech all she did was prove to the world how shallow and unpolished she is.

~

I don’t mean to put anyone down when they are down and out, but I’ll tell you, Rush Limbaugh and Trumpster make a perfect couple. They are both loud mouths. I’ve listened to his show a couple of times and it was disgusting!

~

Nancy Pelosi’s behavior throughout and at the end of President Trump’s speech was absolutely reprehensible. She is an immature child who can only pout because she doesn’t know how to act properly. It’s quite a shame for the world to see an American politician act like that. Absolutely reprehensible and all democrats should demand her resignation.

~

Obviously Nancy Pelosi is deranged! Capital D for democrat.

~

Did you know Nancy Pelosi’s son worked in the Ukraine for a while? I’m surprised the republicans didn’t investigate this. I think maybe this is why Pelosi took her time to deliver impeachment papers to the senate.

~

First of all, I want to say great big thumbs up to Nancy Pelosi for tearing up the paper full of lies after the State of the Union. All that paper was is lies, because all year he said just the opposite. By the way, that whole State of the Union was nothing but a political rally full of garbage.

~

I heard Joe Biden on TV the other day. He said about Trump, “My God, what a loser”. Biden is going to be the loser. Trump is going to win another term.

