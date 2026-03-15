Tioga County Rural Ministry Opens Applications for Annual Senior Spring Cleanup

Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) is officially beginning registrations for local seniors for its Annual Spring Cleanup, a community service event designed to help older residents transition their properties from winter to spring.

The cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. During this time, teams of supervised volunteers will be deployed to homes in the Owego and Apalachin areas to assist with outdoor tasks such as raking, light gardening, and general yard maintenance.

“We know that for many of our neighbors, the spirit is willing, but the physical demands of yard work can become a heavy burden,” says Sister Mary O’Brien, CSJ, Executive Director of TCRM. “Our goal is to step in and handle those chores so our seniors can continue to enjoy their homes safely and comfortably.”

The program is specifically tailored for residents aged 65 and older who may no longer be able to manage the seasonal upkeep of their yards independently.

“This isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about peace of mind,” Sister Mary continued. “When a senior looks out a window and sees a clear, beautiful yard instead of a daunting to-do list, it changes their whole outlook. We want our elders to know they aren’t alone and that their community is here to support their independence.”

Due to the high demand for these services and the logistics of coordinating volunteer teams, space is strictly limited to the first 40 applicants. Eligibility: Seniors (65+) residing in the town of Owego or Apalachin. Application Deadline: Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

To register, interested residents should contact Sister Mary or Rachel at Tioga County Rural Ministry by calling (607) 687-3021.

“We encourage anyone who needs a helping hand to reach out as soon as possible,” urged Sister Mary. “Don’t wait until the deadline. Last year, some residents waited, and they, sadly, had to wait until this year for service. We look forward to hearing from you and helping you get your home ready for a beautiful spring season.”