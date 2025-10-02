Police: Barton man choked woman until she passed out

By Matt Freeze —

SAYRE BOROUGH — A 27-year-old Barton man was jailed in lieu of $125,000 after a domestic incident in which he allegedly choked a woman until she blacked out and dragged her by her hair.

According to court documents, Scott L. Franks was charged by Sayre Police with one count of strangulation, one count of simple assault, one count of obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another.

Police said the victim went to Sayre Borough Police Sept. 20 to issue a statement about an incident that had occurred that day. According to police, she told them that Franks had been drinking and started accusing her of lying to him.

The victim reportedly said that Franks’ yelling had woken up her daughter, and Franks had pinned her up against the refrigerator by her throat, police said.

According to police, the victim said Franks told her, “You know I can turn it up more,” as the daughter came into the room, having heard the commotion.

Police say the victim told them she was holding her daughter when Franks allegedly dragged the victim by her hair while screaming at her that she needed to put her daughter to bed.

According to court documents, the victim said once in the bedroom, she was choked until she passed out for an undetermined amount of time until Franks allegedly said, “You’re lucky I know how to make you come back.”

Court documents said the victim asked Franks what he was doing, and Franks said several expletives, bit her in the face and choked her again.

The victim and child waited for Franks to fall asleep before approaching law enforcement about the incident, police said.

According to police, the victim said that Franks had a protection from abuse order from a previous relationship and that “he has been known for this stuff.”

After talking with police, who said they observed red marks, black and blue marks on the victim’s face, and scratch marks consistent with fingers/ fingernails on the neck, officers were reportedly given permission by the victim to enter her residence and take Franks into custody.

Court documents said Franks was located asleep in a bedroom and was awoken by officers announcing their presence and that he was under arrest.

After a brief struggle, Franks was placed into custody, police said.

After transport to the Sayre Police Department and in a holding cell, police said Franks “continuously kicked the holding cell door, screamed endlessly about a phone call and then began striking the holding cell door window with a handcuff countless times,” police said.

Police said these actions resulted in Franks having to be restrained via a shackle ring in the holding cell door.

“It should be noted that it took several officers to control Franks to again restrain him,” Officer Thomas Zebrowski said in a court document. “While Franks was in the holding cell, he continued to scream that he would fight all the officers in the police department and ‘(expletive) us up.’ It shall be noted that Franks did purposely urinate on the holding cell and did state numerous times that he would (defecate) on the floor next.”

Franks is slated to appear Oct. 7 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.

(Matt Freeze is a senior staff writer with The Morning Times)