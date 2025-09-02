Two in serious condition after motorcycle crash in Tioga County

On Aug. 25, 2025, at approximately 6:07 p.m., New York State Police at Owego responded to State Highway 17 in the town of Nichols for a crash involving a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation at the scene determined that, for an unknown reason, the operator of a Harley Davidson veered off the roadway. Both the operator, a 38-year-old male, and the 37-year-old female passenger were transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. The female passenger is in critical condition, while the male operator is in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.