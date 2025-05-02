Sow Pure Seeds of Positive, Peaceful Thoughts; Concern for the quality of my actions today ensures the success of my tomorrows

By Sister Chirya —

In the garden of our mind, when we plant a clean seed of positive thought and concentrate on it, we give it energy, like the sun gives to a seed in the earth. Just as the seed awakens, stirs, and begins to grow, with proper cultivation and care, the thoughts we concentrate on awaken, stir, and begin to grow.

In silence in the morning and during the day, pause and sow seeds of peace in your mind. Peace is our original strength, our eternal tranquility of being. Peace finds its home again within and around us when we meditate.

“Ask me how long I don’t meditate!” Dadi Janki would say with a twinkle in her eye when asked how much she meditated.

What is it about meditation? Meditation allows our highest and innate qualities, deep within the very core of the soul, to emerge and be expressed. In continuing to meditate, you become more peaceful and even impact the atmosphere, people, animals, and nature.

Recently, Sr. Jayanti gave this example of Gyan Sarovar in Mt. Abu. “We acquired it because local milk families found the soil infertile and not nourishing for their cows, so they came and asked us if we could take it. And now so many beautiful flowers, trees, plantations of fruits, apples, mangoes, papaya, kilos of them, and many vegetables. In just a few years, the land had become fertile. What happened? Positive thoughts and feelings through vibrations can change everything.”

Wisdom teaches that everything happening in this theater of life has profound significance; life does not function haphazardly. Every action that you perform is recorded in you, the soul. As you do, so you become. What you see today is not the fruit of chance but the fruit from seeds planted in the past. These imprints ultimately mold your character and destiny. When you understand this principle, you will pay more attention to bringing your best to everything you do.

Life isn’t all about working hard for a living but living a value-based life and spreading the fragrance of values to others. Pure thoughts and actions are like good seeds when planted, producing healthy, sweet fruit.

“As you sow, so shall you reap.”

Success means reaching such a constant level of positive thoughts that pure actions happen naturally! Be mindful and think wisely. Connect to God, the Master Seed of this human world tree, and continue enjoying the fruits of your seeds of inner peace, positivity, and power.

“There is hope people will begin to awaken that spiritual part of themselves, that heartfelt knowledge we are caretakers of this planet.” — Brooke Medicine Eagle

(Sister Chirya can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya has been a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications, including the Daily Guardian in Delhi. Contact environment@brahmakumaris.org for Yogic Farming.)