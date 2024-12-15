A Pastor’s Thoughts: The World’s Greatest Problem – Lostness – The World’s Greatest Solution – Jesus

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church, Owego —

Our world has many problems, and they are escalating and getting worse and worse. The origin of some of the world’s problems goes back thousands of years with no apparent solution in sight.

Then there are problems closer to home, such as making ends meet, domestic issues like raising children and maintaining a happy home, car troubles, and health concerns, to name a few. Yet, there is a greater problem than all of these combined, which is feeling lost. Another way to describe the greatest problem that the world faces is being alienated from God the Father. This alienation results in a terrible fate, which is death and damnation.

The Bible teaches the following:

• We are born sinners: Romans 3:23 (KJV) 23 For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God;

• Sin brings death, both physical and spiritual: Romans 6:23 (KJV) 23 For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

• God the Father offers us the free gift of eternal life: Romans 5:8 (NLT) 8 But God demonstrates his great love for us by sending Christ to die for us while we were still sinners.

• We must receive God the Father’s free gift: Romans 10:9–10 (KJV) 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10 For with your heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with your mouth confession is made unto salvation.

The world’s greatest problem can only be resolved through God the Father’s method, that is, by confessing our sins and accepting God the Son as our Lord and Savior. Yet, many in our world will propose other possible solutions that are no solutions at all. A person may suggest that they are not a sinner, or that they are a good person, or that they have been baptized, or done good works, or many other possible ways, and all these are good things, but they fail to solve the problem.

Jesus was and is God the Son and coequal with God the Father and God the Holy Spirit and He came to this earth and lived 33 perfect years, never having sinned once: 1 Peter 2:21–22 (NLT) 21 For God called you to do good, even if it means suffering, just as Christ suffered for you. He is your example, and you must follow in his steps. 22 He never sinned, nor ever deceived anyone. Because God the Father was perfect and holy in every way, a perfect sinless sacrifice was the only possible way for sin to be forgiven,so it took God the Son to be that payment.

As you go through this Christmas season, I appeal to you to search your heart and make sure that you have confessed your sin and trusted Jesus to be your Lord and Savior, for in doing so, your greatest problem can be solved by God’s greatest gift. Merry Christmas!