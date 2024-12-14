Adventures with Troop 38 and 638

Contributed by Assistant Scoutmaster Corrine O’Leary —

Troop 38 (males) and Troop 638 (females) have had several new scouts join, both from moving up from Cub Scouts and from joining Scouting America programs for the first time as they turned 10 and were in at least 5th grade by March 1, or turning 11.

Since hiking with a large pack would be new for many of the recently joined Scouts and a High Adventure campout with hiking and backpacking in the Adirondack mountains is planned for May, the Scouts took the November campout as an opportunity to practice with backpacking “lite” and wilderness survival. After reviewing all the necessary equipment to ensure all were prepared to stay safe and warm, the Scouts and Scouters (adult leaders) set out on Friday from the scout garage for the long drive down Montrose Turnpike to Maple Ridge Ranch summer camp.

Upon arriving, the group was directed toward the hiking trails beyond the main camp buildings. Using headlamps and flashlights as the sun had set with the shortening days, the group set out with their packs.

After approximately 3/4 of a mile of hiking over fields, rocks, and fallen leaves, and a small bridge (the stream was dry due to the recent dry weather), the troops arrived at a duo of lean-tos with fire pits. Snacks were eaten, and then the task of hanging bear bags began, to keep critters out of the food and toiletries (or smellables) while the group slept.

The scouts set off back down the trail to create sufficient distance from the hung bags, ensuring that any animal drawn by those scents would be far away from where the group was sleeping.

Next, it was back to the chosen campsite to erect tarp-based shelters using ropes, tarps, and tent stakes. A fire was set in the established fire pit to warm up before heading to bed in the shelters. It was blustery, with a wind chill of around 29 degrees, but dry except for a brief sprinkle. Gusty winds kept the trees creaking for a part of the night.

All cooking was planned over the campfire as a part of the wilderness survival portion of the weekend. As with all meals, the scouts plan, prepare, and cook their own food for their patrols. Hot meals are required as part of the program and are always a good idea in brisk weather!

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner were all cooked over the fire; on Saturday, the scouts prepared meals without utensils. Cinnamon rolls were prepared by toasting the dough on sticks; potatoes were baked right in the coals to provide a base for bacon, eggs, and cheese; foil was wrapped around meat, vegetables, and seasonings to make a mixed dinner; and oranges were hollowed out as vessels for chocolate cake batter.

After breakfast, the group began building their shelters out of sticks, logs, leaves, and some incorporated tarps. Working in pairs or alone, they created their own lean-tos, teepees, or original structures. After several hours, with a break for lunch (some having their wraps heated over the campfire), all the scouts had shelters built in preparation for the night.

The group took a break to whittle their own beads, following a tradition where a bead is earned for each campout a scout attends and building up a necklace to commemorate all the campouts a person has attended.

Some of the scouts earned their totin’ chip on this trip, which allows them to carry their own pocket knife. They learned the safety of using and sharpening pocket knives, hand saws, and hatchets/axes.

The afternoon was completed with a hike to the pond on the property, Lake Patrick, along with an exciting game of “Do you want to buy a duck?” As the sun was threatening to set, the group used a compass to keep their bearing to return to their shelters. After dinner, bear bags were re-hung, the campfire program, including some silly camp songs, was brief, and the group turned into their makeshift “beds” early.

Breakfast was once again prepared over the campfire, with pots used to boil water for oatmeal and hot cider. The troops dismantled their shelters, swept the area, and ensured it was left even better than they found it, following the Leave No Trace principles and the Outdoor Code.

After hiking back to the cars and loading up the gear, the group moved to another area of the camp and completed their Scouts’ Own service and the tradition of Thorns and Roses, with each participant naming their favorite part (Rose), disappointing portion (Thorn), something scout-related they are looking forward to (Bud), and something they want to work to improve (Stem). The group then headed back to the Scout Garage in the village of Owego to unload and store the equipment used, which was minimal due to the campfire cooking and building their own shelters!

The next campout, planned for December, is Service focused and involves assisting the Elks with their annual Christmas Party for children in the area, as well as swimming (in an indoor pool this time of year), a musical program, and time for advancement. If you or someone you know is interested in Scouts BSA, there are two troops and a Cub Scout Pack in Owego that welcome all youth.

The programs that Troops 38 (for boys) and 638 (for girls) offer are for youth ages 11-17. Cub Scout Pack 37’s programming is designed for youth (boys and girls) under the age of 11.

Contact scouttroop38@gmail.com for more information about any of the above programs.