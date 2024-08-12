Tioga County Legislature announces Jackson D. Bailey II appointed County Administrator

The Tioga County Legislature recently announced the hiring of Jackson D. Bailey II as the newly appointed County Administrator following an extensive and exhaustive search process completed by the County Legislature, along with Pracademic Partners, an Executive Search and Management Consulting firm.

The County Administrator oversees the day-to-day administration of county government under the direction of the Tioga County Legislature. This includes budget and finance, general operations, as well as public information responsibilities. Alongside the more than 400 full- and part-time employees, the County Administrator carries out the directives of the County Legislators, overseeing the departmental operations not conveyed to an elected official.

Jackson brings a strong background of financial and governmental operations expertise to Tioga County. He most recently served as the appointed Clerk / Treasurer for the Village of Johnson City in Broome County for two years. He has worked for Tioga County for over six years, starting as an Accountant in the Treasurer’s office for two years, and serving as the Budget Officer in the Legislative office for the last four years.

Bailey II is a Broome County native, and a graduate of Vestal Senior High School in Vestal, N.Y.; Broome Community College in Binghamton, N.Y. (AA, Accounting); and Excelsior University in Albany, N.Y. (BA, Accounting).

Martha Sauerbrey, Legislative chair, stated, “We are extremely happy that Jackson has joined our team! Finding the right person to be County Administrator was critically important and was several years in the making.”

Sauerbrey added, “We worked with Ian Coyle, from Pracademic Partners who guided us through the process and helped us in the selection process, with the final interview committee consisting of Legislators and Department Heads.

“We interviewed some outstanding individuals, but one person stood out above them all. Jackson D. Bailey II has a strong financial background and years of experience working in government. He is the ultimate professional who understands government and knows that serving the public is most important.

“We are extremely pleased to have Jackson on board and working in Tioga County Government.”

Tioga County consists of nine towns and six villages, and is governed by nine elected legislators who are responsible for delivering federal and state mandated services, along with local priorities and projects.