Demo Derby action continues tonight!

With Debby bringing rain up the coast, organizers at the Tioga County Fair are moving forward with tonight’s demolition derby. Anticipating quite a bit of mud, things roll at 7 p.m. at the grandstands for the Finals.

Tonight will feature the V8 Modified Class, 4 and 6-cylinder Stock, a Junk Run with 4 and 6-cylinder trucks and minivans, and a V8 Junk Run.

In the 4 to 6-cylinder Stock Class on both Wednesday and on Friday, the winners will be awarded cash prizes for first and second place.

Look for several tributes taking place this evening as well

