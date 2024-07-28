What’s Happening for the week of July 28, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

AUGUST

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (Note: there will be no Storytime from Aug.27-Sept. 5.)

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina, drop in any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Kid’s Market at the Berkshire Free Library, 12519 NY-38, Berkshire, every Wednesday through Sept. 4 starting at 1 p.m. Adults need to be accompanied by children to receive free produce.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets will be available (dependent on income) at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 30, or while supplies last.

Conversational Spanish with Mrs. Margarita Valentin. The group meets every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Bingo, second Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

JULY 28 TO AUGUST 1

The Great Jungle Journey Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 40 Whig St., Newark Valley. Age four thru grade five (grade just completed). Pre-register online at www.fbnv.org.

JULY 29

American Girl Doll Program, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Age’s eight and older; registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

FRC Offers Families with Young Children Musical Mondays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

Milk and Tea, a WIC Breastfeeding Tea Party in honor of World Breastfeeding Week, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy tea, sandwiches, and desserts. Fun family activities include crafts, a photo booth, and a free raffle. RSVP by calling (607) 687-3147, by email to wic@tiogaopp.org, or send a message on Facebook at @toiwicprogram.

Dungeons and Dragons, 5-7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Scheduled bi-weekly for ages 13 and older. For more information, call (570) 888-7117.

JULY 30

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn Open Fibers Group, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

TAC Class on “Lush Landscapes Painting”, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Ages eight to 12 welcome; registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

TOI’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupon Booklets available, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seven Counties Farmers’ Market at the Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Eligibility is dependent on income. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Summer Picnic, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a build-your-own burger and hot dog bar, board games, summer music, and fun. There is a suggested contribution of $5 for those age 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Bugs at the Glen: Bug exploration with CCE Ag Educator, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Waverly Glen, 85 Moore St., Waverly. For families and children ages two to eight. RSVP by email to jes49@cornell.edu.

Nichols Playgroup – Family playtime, 9 to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Boulevard, Room 8, Nichols.

Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Brass Quintet present “The Adventures of Pinocchio” by Collodi’s, 4 p.m., NV Community Connection Event Center, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Bring your own Rock to Paint, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library Garden, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. In the event of rain the program will be held inside the library. All ages are invited to attend. Remember to wear your paint clothes!

JULY 31

Concerts in the Park featuring Hot Dogs & Gin, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Owego Elks Lodge, located on the corner of Church and Front Streets in Owego.

Inspire Playgroup, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Indoor and outdoor playtime offered for families with young children.

Tioga County Property Development Corporation meeting, 4 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego. The meeting will be held in the ED&P Conference Room #109. Contact Brittany Woodburn at (607) 687-8256 or via email to woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov for more information.

AUGUST 1

Harry Potter Birthday Drop-in program, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Harp Meditation in the Garden, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Brass Quintet presents “Scottish Fairy Tales, Myths, and Legends” by Kidd, 4 p.m., NV Community Connection Event Center, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Tioga Opportunities WIC Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Berkshire Community Center, 11 Jewitt Hill Rd., Berkshire.

Drop in to build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited.

AUGUST 2

Senior Sampler Program: Casablanca screening and free lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mental Health Subcommittee meeting, 9 a.m., Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89344706850?pwd=wmvWzNCEbplxT5d2k4N2zqmCuuJxmy.1; Meeting ID: 893 4470 6850; Passcode: 089551.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

Rick Pedro, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

Owego Rocks the Deck Volume 2, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Tioga County Welcome Center, Front Street, Owego. Music of the 60’s & 70’s on a 1962 Seeburg Jukebox and displays of “Rock N Roll” memorabilia, posters, and more!

There will be no story time at Spalding Memorial Library. Ms. Jess will be back with stories, songs, and crafts on Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

AUGUST 3

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Kids Picnic hosted by VFW Post #1371, Marvin Park, Owego. It will be held over by the grandstand because of construction. There will be free food, free drinks, free games, and a bicycle giveaway at 3 p.m. All are welcome.

Movie Night: “Wonka,” doors open at 6:30 p.m., NV Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Donations will be accepted at the door.

The southern gospel group Eternal Vision will present a Concert on the Green in East Smithfield, Pa. at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be collected to benefit the group.

AUGUST 4

Music and Storytelling of Singer / Songwriter Daryl Mosley, 6 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, located at 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa. This performance is free to the public; they will collect a love offering to help the musician with travel expenses.

AUGUST 5

Scottish Fairy Tales, Myths, and Legends Musical Storytime, 1-2 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This Club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

AUGUST 6

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 6 to AUGUST 10

Tioga County Fair, Marvin Park Owego. Open daily. Visit www.tiogacofair.com for all of the details! Admission and rides begin on Wednesday!

AUGUST 7

Concerts in the Park – The Dean Goble Band, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

AUGUST 8

Evening Book Club, 6:30 p.m., The Bookshop of Yesterdays by Amy Meyerson, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 8 to AUGUST 11

24th Annual National Brockway Truck Show, Main Street, Homer, N.Y. and the CNY Living History Center, Home of the Brockway Truck Museum, 4386 US Route 11, Cortland. Friday evening Italian Dinner and fireworks, Saturday is the parade starting at 8:30 a.m., trucks parked on Main Street in Homer, and much more. Visit www.cnylivinghistory.org, www.brockwaytrucks.org, or email to info@brockwaytrucks.org for more information.

AUGUST 9

TOI’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupon Booklets Available, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seven Counties Farmers’ Market at Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Eligibility is dependent on income. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Horseshoe Lounge Playboys, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

AUGUST 10

Leroy (the library fish) Q&A with Miss Vanessa, 11 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 12

Ice Cream Social, 6-8 p.m., Campville Fire Department, 6153 State Route 17C. Freewill offering. All are welcome.

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., NV Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lunch will be sausage and peppers with a summer pasta salad and dessert. Cost is a $7 suggested donation, and $5 for those 60 and older.

Focus Group at NV Community Connection, 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities Inc., who is looking for input regarding needs in the community.

AUGUST 13

The Eighth Legislative Regular Meeting of 2024, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Brass Quintet present “Three Billy Goats Gruff” and “Little Red Riding Hood,” 3 p.m. at NV Community Connection Event Center, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

CCE, Soil and Water, and the Upper Susquehanna Coalition Beef Cow Pasture Walk, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Twin Brook Farm, 304 Lainhart Rd., Owego. Free to attend, but guests must register in advance. To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/CCETiogaPW2 or call Donette at (607) 391-2662.

Alcohol & Substance Abuse Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m., Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84083660297?pwd=Sao6b8phhNd7zOQ1omEY3airPlqSVA.1; Meeting ID: 840 8366 0297; Passcode: 815682.

Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting, 9 a.m., Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89125134277?pwd=d9ehJ8M8701WtZCVn5YuR2LmROdGTe.1; Meeting ID: 884 0568 1996; Passcode: 209573.

AUGUST 14

Tioga Opportunities Health Clinic, 1 to 4 p.m., NV Community Connection hall, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Tioga Opportunities Health clinics are scheduled for the second Wednesday of every month.

AUGUST 15

Lego Night, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 16

Tom and Marie, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30, The Depot, Newark Valley.

AUGUST 17

Spook Hill Farm 5K Trail Race / Fun Run and Children’s Run and Ride, 1069 Prentice Hill Rd., Newark Valley. Newark Valley Community Connection, Inc., the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce, NYSUT, and Confluence Running sponsor this event. Walk, ride and explore. There will be live music, food, raffles, and fun. They will have a 5K trail race with gorgeous panoramic views that will begin at 9:30 a.m. For more information and to register visit https://northerntiogachamber.org/northern-tioga-5k/.

AUGUST 18

Mass on the Grass, 10 a.m., Hickories Park, Pavilion #4. There will be fellowship and a Dish to Pass following the service. Hosted by the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

AUGUST 22

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 23

Rick Marsi “Panama: Tent Camp Adventure”, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

AUGUST 26

Valley Chorus End of Summer Picnic, 6 p.m., East Waverly Ball park pavilion.

Members bring a dish to pass, table service, and drink. New members welcome.

AUGUST 28

Tioga Opportunities WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

AUGUST 29

Tioga Opportunities WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

AUGUST 30

Greg Neff, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

SEPTEMBER 1

Celebrate Recovery Sunday, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Support for everyone affected by addiction.