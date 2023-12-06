O’Tannenbaum underway at the Tioga County Historical Society Museum

O'Tannenbaum underway at the Tioga County Historical Society MuseumToo many builds to name on this tree! (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post December 6, 2023

The Tioga County Historical Society Museum’s 21st Annual Holiday Display and Auction is well underway. The festive fundraising exhibit opened on Nov. 4, and will remain open to the public for viewing and bidding until Dec. 16.

O'Tannenbaum underway at the Tioga County Historical Society Museum

The new museum director, Gerald “Gerry” Smith, stepped into things as O’Tannenbaum kicked off at the Historical Society and Museum. Smith previously served as an historian in Broome County and will now be serving as the Executive Director at TCHS. (Photo by Wendy Post)

With the new Director, Gerald “Gerry” Smith, stepping in on Nov. 15, O’Tannenbaum has certainly kept him busy with the activities that surround it.

On Dec. 9, there will be a visit from Santa at the museum from noon to 2 p.m. as well as music by Vanessa LaDue.

O'Tannenbaum underway at the Tioga County Historical Society Museum

The gift shop was festively decorated for the season with some help from Pat Hansen, former owner of The Hand of Man in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

On Dec. 16, the closing day of the exhibit, Santa will return from noon to 2 p.m., there will be music by the OFA Chorus at noon, and the closing reception and raffle drawings will take place between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 110 Front St. in Owego. To learn more, visit them online at https://tiogahistory.org/.

O'Tannenbaum underway at the Tioga County Historical Society Museum

An item up for bid at the museum. (Photo by Wendy Post)

O'Tannenbaum underway at the Tioga County Historical Society Museum

This tree is for pet lovers and is quite popular, according to the director of the museum. (Photo by Wendy Post)

O'Tannenbaum underway at the Tioga County Historical Society Museum

Festive decorations throughout the museum this holiday season. (Photo by Wendy Post)

O'Tannenbaum underway at the Tioga County Historical Society Museum

A patriotic tree is up for auction at the museum. (Photo by Wendy Post)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "O’Tannenbaum underway at the Tioga County Historical Society Museum"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*