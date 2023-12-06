O’Tannenbaum underway at the Tioga County Historical Society Museum

The Tioga County Historical Society Museum’s 21st Annual Holiday Display and Auction is well underway. The festive fundraising exhibit opened on Nov. 4, and will remain open to the public for viewing and bidding until Dec. 16.

With the new Director, Gerald “Gerry” Smith, stepping in on Nov. 15, O’Tannenbaum has certainly kept him busy with the activities that surround it.

On Dec. 9, there will be a visit from Santa at the museum from noon to 2 p.m. as well as music by Vanessa LaDue.

On Dec. 16, the closing day of the exhibit, Santa will return from noon to 2 p.m., there will be music by the OFA Chorus at noon, and the closing reception and raffle drawings will take place between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 110 Front St. in Owego. To learn more, visit them online at https://tiogahistory.org/.