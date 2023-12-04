Lights illuminate Main Street in Candor during the annual Holiday Parade

On Saturday, Nov. 25, the streets in Candor, N.Y. were illuminated by festively decorated fire trucks, floats, ATVs, Jeeps, and even motorcycles as the 8th Annual Holiday Parade traveled from the ball field and then down Main Street, delighting parade goers.

Along the streets, some brought portable propane fire pits to keep the chill off as the temperatures continued to drop. Others huddled near the street or sat with blankets in nearby chairs.

Community members, social and civic organizations, and music groups join together to make this community and family event fun every year for all ages. The parade is sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, and with a little help from their friends.

