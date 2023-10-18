Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 2, 2023 through Oct. 8, 2023 there were 118 calls for service, five traffic tickets were issued, there were three Mental Health Holds reported, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Sonai L. Edwards, age 21 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Temple Street and an investigation into a Violation of an Order of Protection. Edwards was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Franklin W. Sims, age 53 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Content above 0.18% (Misdemeanor), and Illegal Signal while Parked (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Sims was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

On Oct. 4, 2023, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Owego Police Officers were dispatched to Price Chopper Plaza, near the UHS Walk In at 42 W. Main St., for a 45-year-old Male having a seizure. Upon arriving on scene, Owego Police Officers and the UHS Staff provided First Aid and it was determined that the male had overdosed on an unknown drug. The overdose was treated with the administration of Naloxone (Narcan). The male was transported to a Hospital for further Medical treatment.