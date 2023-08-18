Seventy years of camaraderie in the making

‘Tis the season for high school class reunions! Class reunions are an opportunity to reconnect with former classmates and friends, and to catch up and reminisce.

For the Newark Valley Class of 1953, the 70th high school reunion was a reason to celebrate on Aug. 4.

A notable milestone, the group gathered at the Richford Congregational Church for a luncheon, and also enjoyed browsing a collection of photos, the high school yearbook, and other memorabilia. Most of all, they enjoyed visiting with each other again.

Like most high school reunions, the class of 1953 has gathered at each decade mark, but as the years marched on they opted to meet every year, and have been for at least the last ten years.

The tight knit group, 11 of whom attended the reunion, has had to say goodbye to several classmates who have passed away. The class of 1953 graduated 48, and 25 are still living. A few classmates are scattered throughout the U.S., while most still reside in the area, and some of whom live in assisted living or nursing homes.

A few 53’ers traveled in for the reunion from other states. Ila Webb made it to the reunion from Indiana with her two sons, while Angie Suarez flew in from N.C. and Ron Esler came up from Delaware.

Another classmate in Oklahoma, Dorothy Collyer, was unable to get to the reunion; however, two of her children who still live in the area attended as invited guests. And, as a positive note to the powers of technology today, Bonnie Collyer explained that a FaceTime was planned with their mother in Oklahoma so she could chat with her high school classmates during the reunion.

Another touching aspect about the reunion committee, and as Maurice Stoughton remarked, “They invite me every time, they’ve sort of adopted me in a way.” Stoughton’s wife, Anne, was a member of the 1953 class and has since passed away.

In addition, four individuals from the Newark Valley Class of 1952 attended the reunion. Also invited to stay were children or grandchildren who drove their family member to the reunion.

This year, however, is a sentimental one for the group. Dora Brind, who has been a key organizer of the reunions, noted that this year would be the last.

Since they all share a one-of-a-kind camaraderie, Dora anticipates that classmates will still keep in touch with each other either by phone, by snail mail or email, or meet up when they can.

How many of us remember our class colors, or class flowers? The Class of 1953 does; their colors were blue and silver, and their flower was the red rose.

The class flower remains significant today, and as Dora explained, “When one of our classmates passes away, many of us attend the funeral together and we carry in either a red rose or a red carnation.”

One disappointment, though, for the 53’ers, Dora remarked, was, “We didn’t get to ride in the Newark Valley Summerfest parade.”

The 53’ers were all ready to don a special tee shirt made for the parade, and would have been escorted in spiffed-up vehicles. However, the parade was canceled due to weather concerns.

Instead, the tee shirts were given out as door prizes at the reunion. Dora opted to donate hers to the school and asked the current administration if it could be displayed in one of the high school cases. Two special guests at the reunion were the current High School Principal Ed Mertson, and Board of Education President Randal Kerr.

Shirley Houston is one classmate who has lived in the area all of her life, and explained that the school in 1953 encompassed what is now the middle school today, and combined all of the grades inside of the one building.

Shirley reminisced about attending basketball games; even one of the first the donkey basketball games, and said that she was a member of the high school band that played at football games. Another fond memory was attending movie nights with friends, and most shown on the weekend at the school.

Moya Gaynor remembers the movie nights too, and chuckled, “We only had to pay a quarter to see the movies!”

The Class of 1953 held a class meeting during their reunion and decided to keep a small portion of funds to remember classmates who pass away in the future, and will make a donation to St. Jude.

In addition, the 53’ers plan to donate a portion of their remaining reunion funds to the school, and will work with administrators to determine the best way to use the funds.