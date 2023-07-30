Letter: Unified Solar Permits (USP) for Owego

Dear Editor,

When Jimmy Carter put solar panels on the roof of the White House in 1979, it cost roughly $36 (adjusted for inflation) per kilowatt-hour to produce electricity using them (per the International Energy Agency). Today, it costs about 4 cents per kilowatt-hour and is now the cheapest way to produce electricity in the world. That is quite the transformation in the last 44 years.

But let’s be frank – there is a large upfront cost associated with installing solar panels. And like many other infrastructure projects, there are permits and other administrative burdens to overcome. So let’s change that by adopting a Unified Solar Permit (USP) for Owego.

For Owego to thrive, it is essential that we embrace innovation while addressing the challenges of the modern world, and doing so in a manner that isn’t restrictive to our community. A USP allows us to streamline the process for community members to install small-scale (under 25 kW, NOT solar farms) solar panel systems and therefore allows anyone to harness the power of the Sun. It also encourages economic growth and fosters a sustainable future, all the while paying attention to the bottom line.

Adopting a USP sends a strong signal to renewable energy companies that we are open for sustainable business. Streamlining the permitting process eliminates unnecessary bureaucracy and reduces red tape, making it easier and more attractive for solar companies to invest in our community. In one fell swoop we would stimulate economic growth, create job opportunities, and enhance our tax base.

There are many benefits to solar energy. Generating electricity locally reduces our dependence on external energy sources and ensures greater energy security for our community. Moreover, solar energy provides long-term cost savings by reducing utility bills for businesses and homeowners alike. Let’s empower ourselves to make our own energy choices.

Let’s call on the Mayor and the Board of Trustees to adopt a Unified Solar Permit for the Village of Owego. It would stimulate the local economy, help us achieve greater energy independence, preserve our environment, and embolden individual freedom.

Sincerely,

Colin Evans, Ph.D.

On behalf of the Owego Climate Smart Community Task Force