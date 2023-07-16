Tractor-trailer spill causes mess

On July 11, 2023, at approximately 4:18 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 17 westbound in the Town of Owego.

While on scene, deputies located a tractor-trailer that had overturned, spilling its contents onto the median. The load was described as garbage and refuse. There were no reported injuries.

New York State DOT responded to close a portion of the highway and was in the process of clean up at the time of this notification. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Apalachin Fire Department and New York State DOT assisted the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office on scene.