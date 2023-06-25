Strawberry Festival Rock-n-Run

Strawberry Festival Rock-n-RunKids line up for the fun run, held during the Rock-n-Run event at Hickories Park on June 15, and as a kick off to this year’s festival. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Posted By: psadvert June 25, 2023

Owego’s Strawberry Festival kicked off this year’s festival a day early, and with a Rock-n-Run event at Hickories Park. Presented by Tioga State Bank and the Historic Owego Marketplace, the event welcomed runners and offered live music and vendors.

Strawberry Festival Rock-n-Run

From left, Tammi Seeley, festival committee member and Kim Depew, from Tioga State Bank, a presenter of the event, prepare merchandise and register guests for the Rock-n-Run event held at Hickories Park on Thursday, June 15. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Sebby Truesdail was on hand with his live feeds; you can visit his page on Facebook to learn more. Thank you also to festival photographer Kenneth J. Waterhouse for the photos.

Strawberry Festival Rock-n-Run

The kids run kicks off at Hickories Park, and during the June 15 Rock-n-Run event. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Visit www.owego.org for all things festival. For more photos, Follow The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.

Strawberry Festival Rock-n-Run

Adults line up for the 5K, held during the Rock-n-Run event at Hickories Park on June 15, and as a kick off to this year’s festival. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

