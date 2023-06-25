Strawberry Festival Rock-n-Run

Kids line up for the fun run, held during the Rock-n-Run event at Hickories Park on June 15, and as a kick off to this year’s festival. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
June 25, 2023
Owego’s Strawberry Festival kicked off this year’s festival a day early, and with a Rock-n-Run event at Hickories Park. Presented by Tioga State Bank and the Historic Owego Marketplace, the event welcomed runners and offered live music and vendors.
From left, Tammi Seeley, festival committee member and Kim Depew, from Tioga State Bank, a presenter of the event, prepare merchandise and register guests for the Rock-n-Run event held at Hickories Park on Thursday, June 15. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Sebby Truesdail was on hand with his live feeds; you can visit his page on Facebook to learn more. Thank you also to festival photographer Kenneth J. Waterhouse for the photos.
The kids run kicks off at Hickories Park, and during the June 15 Rock-n-Run event. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Adults line up for the 5K, held during the Rock-n-Run event at Hickories Park on June 15, and as a kick off to this year’s festival. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
