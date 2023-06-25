Strawberry Festival Rock-n-Run

Owego’s Strawberry Festival kicked off this year’s festival a day early, and with a Rock-n-Run event at Hickories Park. Presented by Tioga State Bank and the Historic Owego Marketplace, the event welcomed runners and offered live music and vendors.

Sebby Truesdail was on hand with his live feeds; you can visit his page on Facebook to learn more. Thank you also to festival photographer Kenneth J. Waterhouse for the photos.

