Congratulations to this year’s 41st Annual Strawberry Festival parade winners!

Children’s Organizations:

1st – Kathy Hansen School of Dance

2nd – Boy Scout Troop 38 and 638

Float:

Owego Nazarene Church

Tioga County Democratic Committee

Thank you to all who participated, and thank you to this year’s Parade Chairman, John Loftus, for stepping up to the task!