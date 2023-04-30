What’s Happening for the week of April 30, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Children’s Storytime, 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Drop-In Teen / Tween Time, 4 to 6 p.m., 2nd and 4th Thursday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Friday Morning Tech Hour, 10 to 11 a.m. every Friday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 30

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 1

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Landon Hodges Esq. / Elder Law – Steinbacher, Goodall and Yurchak, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MAY 2

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MAY 3

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Beginner Country 2 Step Lessons at VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Lessons start at 7 p.m. and are $10 per person.

MAY 4

Johnstown Christian School Tour and Handbell Choirs in concert featuring hymns, choral pieces and handbell music at North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Rte. 34 in Waverly, N.Y. at 7 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. Call (607) 565-9342 for more information

OA Music Performance, 12:30-1 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a performance from the students from the Owego Apalachin Music Department. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

National Day of Prayer, 6 p.m., Courthouse Square, Owego. For more information, call (607) 972-7625.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will live stream stories about gardens on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

MAY 5

Berkshire Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Berkshire Fire Department, 1215 NY-38, Berkshire. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance, and enjoy good food. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Eat in or carry-out. Dinners are $15 and will include fried fish, broiled fish of chicken, baked potato and roll, coleslaw or applesauce and dessert.

Stories, Songs, and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Ms. Jess will read stories about gardens. They will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.

MAY 6

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Ham supper at Richford Congregational Church has been cancelled.

Star Wars Revenge of the Sixth Party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 7

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Narcan Training, 1 p.m., Tioga Downs Hotel, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. Free and open to the public.

MAY 8

Newark Valley Central School District Public Hearing and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Darci Baird / C&N Financial Planners, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, Berkshire Free Library, Route 38, Berkshire, or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

MAY 9

Hospitals and Maternity Homes in Owego presented by Emma Sedore, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

The Fifth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023 will be held at 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 10

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Smithboro Cemetery Association Meeting, 6 p.m., Root’s residence, 2095 Rte. 17C, Barton.

Athens Senior Citizens Club Mother’s Day Luncheon, noon, Airport Senior Community Center located at 6 Piper Ave. in Sayre, Pa. Sherry Spencer on her flute will provide entertainment. Bring your own table service and a dish to pass. Coffee is furnished. For information, call Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712.

Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club Meeting, Board Meeting at 6 p.m. and Regular Meeting at 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. Open to the public.

Beginner Country 2 Step Lessons at VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Lessons start at 7 p.m. and are $10 per person.

MAY 11

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

MAY 11 and 12

30th Antique Trap / Sportsman’s Show, May 11 from 8 a.m. until dark and on May 12 from 7 a.m. to noon, North Orwell Community Hall, 34142 Route 187 in Pennsylvania. Free admission. Call Bruce at (607) 426-6276 for more information.

MAY 12

Basics of Estate Planning: Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Advance Directives, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will welcome Greg Catarella from the Law Office of Greg S. Catarella to present important information on essential documents including Wills, Living Wills, Powers of Attorney, Health Care Proxies, and Do-Not-Resuscitate Orders. The program is open to the public, but registration is required. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 315 to reserve your seat.

BINGO for older adults, 1-2 p.m., TOIs Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin, 1-2 p.m., TOIs Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breath and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

MAY 13

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Experience the Amazing World of Toys Tour, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Route 17C, 2-miles West of Owego. Large private toy collection with 100,000 toys from all decades. Admission is $10 for adults and youth 12 and older, and a $25 donation for families to benefit the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation.

The Nate Gross Band will perform at Trout Ponds Park in the Village of Newark Valley, from 5 to 8 p.m. This free event is made possible with funding from the NYS Council on the Arts Re-grant Program.

Ollie and Nola Show (two certified therapy dogs), 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Halstead Development Yard Sales, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Multiple households throughout the development. No early birds.

MAY 14

Candor EMS Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ, pickup starting at 11 a.m., Main Street, Candor. Funds are designated towards the ambulance replacement fund. Tickets are now available and pre-ordering is recommended by calling (607) 659-5529, or by email to Office@candorems.org.

MAY 15

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Abigail Pasko / Sayre Healthcare Skilled Nursing, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MAY 16

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance.

NY Connects Office Hours, 1-3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Board St., Waverly. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance.

MAY 17

Beginner Country 2 Step Lessons at VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Lessons start at 7 p.m. and are $10 per person.

Doug’s Dish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union, 1145 NY-17C, Owego. To benefit the Owego Lions Club.

2023 Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Monthly meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. Contact Wendy Walsh at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov or by calling (607) 687-3553 for more information.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.