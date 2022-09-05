Field of the Forgotten Fallen raises awareness

As you walk or drive by the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego, N.Y., take notice of a display of American Flags on the front lawn.

This year marks the fifth year that the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency and Tioga County recognizes the month of September as “Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.”

The flag exhibit, Field of the Forgotten Fallen, brings attention to the tragedy of veteran suicide and will remain in place through the end of September. Each of the 660 flags represents an individual service member we may lose to suicide during the month.

Michael Middaugh, director of the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency, remarked, “I am extremely passionate about this field.”

More than 8,000 veterans complete suicide each year, which is equivalent to about 22 veterans per day. “STOP 22” is one of several projects initiated by the agency to help veterans in need.

This year’s field is dedicated to Matthew Michael Burroso, a five-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Afghanistan.

Middaugh explained that Matthew had enrolled at a university where he majored in Engineering, and with hopes of one day utilizing new skills in government service, and as a way to give back.

Middaugh commented that Matthew completed suicide at age 26, and where, “The struggles of invisible wounds and battle of the war within could no longer be fought,” and also honored Matthew’s mother, Helen, who allowed the agency to honor her son this year.

Middaugh continued, “We’re here today to raise awareness of the plague that affects our nation’s veterans and active duty military. That plague is veteran suicide.”

Middaugh explained that veteran suicide is related to various causes such as traumatic brain injury, traumatic stress, other mental health issues, survivor remorse, and repeated deployments with short term break periods, just to name a few.

Middaugh stated, “We as a nation are very good at training our brothers and sisters to be prepared to go to war, but we fail in training them how to adjust to come home,” adding, “Veterans are twice as likely to die by suicide than any other occupation, and that’s troubling.”

Rick Neild, the surviving father of Captain Timothy Neild of Candor, and who died by suicide in 2017, remarked, “When we have a conversation and tell people that our son passed from suicide it tends to end the conversation. My son was a dedicated soldier and an inspiration to me and his fellow soldiers, family, and friends. We need to stop this senseless loss,” adding that by showing empathy, “We need to educate, get people involved, and be there for one another, and talk about it.”

Other guest speakers included Tioga County Legislator Bill Standinger, uncle of Timothy Neild, who mentioned that not only is awareness necessary, but mitigation is a key component of loss by suicide.

Middaugh also introduced guest Deb Maxwell, who started a Suicide Survivors’ Support Group called “Smile Though the Storms.” The group offers support to loved ones left behind as the result of a suicide, and meets monthly at Elmira College.

The gathering also included a rendition of Taps, performed by Steve Palinosky.

The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency has grown to three full-time personnel and one half time. Middaugh remarked that veteran suicide prevention is their number one priority, and the first year that veterans return to civilian life is when they are most at risk.

The agency offers multiple programs to help veterans experiencing stressors, including At Ease Peer-to-Peer groups, Yoga for Tioga, nature adventures, breakfast and coffee meetings, and more. Middaugh explained that the agency received funding earlier this year through the N.Y.S. PFC Dwyer Program, which connects veterans at high risk for suicide with critical peer support.

Middaugh concluded, “Make a difference to a veteran you know. We can all help by being there, walking beside them, and letting them know someone cares.”

For more information, contact the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency by calling (607) 687-8228 or email to veterans@tiogacountyny.com.

For more information about “Team Timmy,” and in honor of Captain Timothy Neild, you can find the page on Facebook. For information regarding the “Smile Through the Storms” support group, call (607) 241-6624, or visit smilethroughthestorms.com.