Athens Senior Citizens hold 2022 Installation and Memorial Services during January meeting

The Athens Senior Citizens luncheon meeting on Jan. 12 was a busy time. Members thank the Airport Community Center Hall for letting them meet the second Wednesday of each month.

President Ted Benjamin led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and the Lord’s Prayer. All enjoyed a dish to pass meal. The group had 17 members and two guests, Marsha McCormick and Louis Miller.

Ted started the meeting at 1 p.m., and the secretary and treasurer reports were read by Ginny Malone and approved. January Birthdays included Ginny Malone (11), David Forture (13), Pete Steele (20), Norma Moore (22), Donna Cole (30), and their guest, Marsha McCormick (18).

They recognized Anita and Bob Whipple’s December birthdays as well and sang Happy Birthday to everyone. They celebrated Mary and Gary Shangraw’s wedding anniversary, which was Dec. 20.

Grace Geffert and Gerald Keener won the raffles. Door prizes went to Mary and Gary Shangraw and Marsha McCormick.

They discussed many topics including a donation to the HEAP heating program, food pantry, and donations for passing senior members. The new monthly schedule for 2022 was handed out.

They also had an Installation Service for the 2022 Officers. Elected for 2022 are President Ted Benjamin, Vice President Burt Cole, Secretary and Treasurer Virginia Malone, Membership Secretary Patty Benjamin, Card Lady Ellen Selle, and Chaplain Larry Turner.

The Memorial Service for 2022 departed members was held next. Burt Cole read the chaplain’s portion of this service. Family and friends spoke fondly of remembrances of their loved ones. At the end of this service, all stood and joined hands. They sang God Bless America. Ted said the parting prayer and closed the meeting at 1:40 p.m.

The group is currently planning their Valentine luncheon, with a date set for Friday, Feb. 9 noon at Fortune Buffet, located on Elmira Street in Sayre. RSVP to Ginny by Friday, Feb. 4 by calling (570) 888-3712.

Prayers were offered for members with health problems that could not be with us. New members invited.