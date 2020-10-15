Readers’ Column for the week of October 11, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Also, to adhere to our company’s political policy, we will not be running any political comments until after November’s election except for late comments that arrived this week on the Pence / Harris debate that was held Wednesday evening. That is the exception, and comments will “only” run next week in regard to that debate.

For the person who is looking for a church near Berkshire that meets on Saturday, there is a Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 1090 Owego Rd. in Candor. For more information, call (530) 434-1533.

That dirty word that most people don’t want to hear, energy, and have a green environment, that is called conservation. Everybody can do it and hardly anybody wants to do it.

I was quite impressed by the woman who called this column last week and made the suggestion of reusables to replace the recycling in Tioga County. I think it would be a great idea to go back to that for all areas.

This is delayed thanks to the guys who painted the yellow lines on Glenmary Drive; they really help!

An attitude of care is what we should share. Encouraging words bring comfort and cheer. Humble thinking shows others as better than me. Sharing a smile will lesson the trial for a while.

I would like to send a huge thanks to the staff at Riverview for keeping themselves COVID free and our families safe and sound. Also, if nobody’s been there to see the terrific Halloween decorations it’s worth a trip to go look. It’s astounding!

The Town of Nichols road crew boss man Will, and the rest of the crew that did the bush hogging and trimming work. Very nice job! From a satisfied taxpayer.

On the afternoon of Oct. 6, I noticed somebody had stolen my bike off from the step railing of where I live. It was a GT Pantera Mountain bike and I had a blue bag on the back. If you are the one that took it, please return it! I really want it back.

This is to the people who dropped the cats off on Raish Hill Road in Candor. I think that the same thing should happen to you. You should be dropped on a deserted island with no food, water or shelter and see how you like it.

If it were the returning students that infected Binghamton and Owego, then every college town in the country would be experiencing the same thing. They aren’t. Guess why?

If you didn’t read the Guest Editorial about recycling in the Pennysaver last week, read it! Mr. James King’s writing was very insightful. I won’t pretend to say I fully understand sections 4.a or 6 or 5c or any of them, but this is what I do understand. I do agree with his opinions on recycling. “PASSING THE BUCK” is exactly what our so-called leadership is doing! If Mr. King ever wants to run for the legislature he has my vote. Seems to me he put more thought and efforts into this than our representatives have. For every problem, there is a solution. Sometimes it takes little effort, courage and determination to solve it. So to our legislators, just do what’s best and think about reelection time! Thank you Mr. King.

Continuing recycling service is as important to quality of life as garbage pickup and snow removal. Indeed, garbage and snow will eventually recycle on their own but discarded plastics, metal and glass will degrade our environment indefinitely because they don’t break down. A solution MUST be found to continue the recycling program that people have adapted to that protects the environment and the future.

We have been blessed with Amish families moving into our area. I would think they would have fresh home-churned locally made butter they would sell you. Some of their (immaculate) farms have signs out for eggs or baked goods. I would stop and ask if they or someone they know have butter.

The Tioga County Legislature would like us to believe that they are doing us a great favor by not renewing the recycling contract, thereby reducing our county taxes. Do they expect the garbage haulers are going to do it for free? This has already put one long time family business out of business. There appears to be an accepted, if not encouraged monopoly on the garbage / recycling in this county, and it’s surely going to cost the taxpayers more. Who is going to pay for the increased refuse along the roads? What ever happened to the government by the people?

Newark Valley Village and Town Voters – the Newark Valley Fire District is having a vote next Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. for a new fire truck. If you have the time, come out and vote.

National Political Viewpoints

Donald Trump: “I know you are but, what am I?” Personal Debt: “Underwater and a National security threat.”

It is a very sad day in America when one of our political leaders calls the President of the United States a liar and a clown.

How can Biden say he and Obama handed President Trump a booming economy? What’s booming about less than 2 percent growth? President Trump’s economy grew over 3 percent in his short three and a half years! Biden, in his first debate, again reiterated raising taxes and abolishing fracking. Now how do you get growth in any of that? Biden’s a comedian and it was openly displayed in last week’s debate.

This took a lot of thought and I don’t know if you’ll even print it. But I want to know how many real mothers in the United States would claim they raised a child like Donald Trump. A liar, a thief, a philanderer, you name it, that man’s got it written on his back. He isn’t worth the cheap pants he wears. Think about it. How dare he use us the way he is!

I’m sure a lot of you people watched the presidential debate. Is he the type of person you want running your country? Is he a democratic leading person? No. He’s a dictator if anybody’s ever seen one. Dictator wannabe, and if elected again he will be. He’s basically one now, so the republicans have no backbone to stop him. By the way, it’s obvious now why Obamacare is going to be thrown out by the republicans. Get rid of all your pre-existing conditions, the insurance companies are going to make a ton of money and the rich are going to get a huge tax cut. I just read it and you can read it yourself. Tax cuts for the rich. By the way, Trump doesn’t care; he’s nothing but a tax dodger and a draft dodger.

You know it’s getting bad in America when you have to bring your gun to the polling station to make your vote.

The Chinese state media are mocking President Trump’s Wuhan Virus diagnosis. The Washington Post and other U.S. news media Marxists are joining them. Trump will come back stronger than ever and will beat Biden in a landslide. Go Trump!

Newsflash! The fake news media could not wait to pounce on President Trump for contracting the Wuhan virus. This is an example of herd stupidity and hateful benevolence. It turns out the virus can travel 30 feet and linger for hours, way more than first expected. President Trump has been traveling all over the country doing his job, not hiding in a basement for months like Joe Biden. President Trump has done a magnificent job of mobilizing all the scientific knowledge available to produce therapeutics and a soon to be delivered vaccine. Go Trump!

Concerning the COVID-19 issue, the recklessness and pure stupidity in the White House. That’s all it is.

Why do all these politicians – local, county, state and federal – tell us what to do? Do they think we can’t think for ourselves? It’s costing us money to do what they want us to do. Next election, throw them all out of office! Re-elect nobody, because we need a new bunch of people in there. It can’t be any worse.

Never let a good crisis go to waste – the democratic game plan. And that’s what they are doing with the Chinese virus. If you are too afraid to leave your bedroom, then get an absentee ballot. That’s what they are meant for. Otherwise, you should have to vote in person with an I.D. Again, democrats trying to steal an election.

You people that support Donald Trump and the Republican Party, you ought to be ashamed of yourself.

You can bet on one thing, Vladimir Putin, Donald’s best friend, is laughing. He’s enjoying this.

Dear Trump, again, disrespectful parading around coming home from the hospital on the national news like this is a parade. So disrespectful to doctors and nurses and people who have had COVID and have lost people to COVID. This is not a parade! Of course you have all the doctors focused on you and you get the best medicine because we’re paying for it. Very disrespectful!

Question for the dimwit democrats. Why do the fake news media question President Trump and his doctors about every single detail of his Wuhan virus illness but give Joe Biden a pass on his obvious mental decline and medications he’s on? Let’s hear the answer to that one.

Typhoid Trump lies so much that I wonder if he ever had COVID. I think he’s just looking for a sympathy vote. I think he’s desperate. I also think he’s an idiot and I’m starting to wonder about the people who support him. What is wrong with you people?

You can’t fix stupid, you can’t fix crazy, you can’t fix a madman, and you all know what this is about.

Not wearing a mask is like sending a soldier to battle with a bb gun.

I’ve been hearing on Good Morning America about people getting out to vote. I’ve been hearing so many negative comments about the candidates that I don’t care to vote for any of them.

The CDC, Center for Disease Control, is on standby to help the president and any of his members in the administration if they need any help whatsoever as opposed to Trump’s white supremacy groups being on standby. Think about it.

“Global Warming” was coined in 1988. Now we know that the mating habits of Arctic tree frogs might, may, should, or could be affected by a 500-degree temperature increase 750 years from today. According to Al Gore and Andrew Cuomo, doom is only a few years from now. In 2009 our Environmental Loons told us how radon, released from fracking, would induce rampant lung cancer. Three decades have passed, the polar bears are thriving, it snows, and the ice cream shops are not open year-round. Bosses like Cuomo, failed lawyers and all, who can’t do math or science, tell us the “science is settled” and if you don’t agree you are a “Science Denier”. The term “Denier” equates you to Holocaust Denier. From elementary to collegiate education, science teaching has embraced “Earth Sciences” and holds the premise of “global warming” as fact. Critical analysis based on math and science is omitted. Instead, political theory students are encouraged to learn the arts of SJW (Social Justice Warrior). Note it is politicians that spew Climate Change. Honest scientists do not. Vladimir Lenin coined the term “useful idiot”; it means really stupid and indoctrinated. Don’t be stupid!

Please don’t forget, if you vote by mailing in an ABSENTEE ballot you can still go vote in person at your polling place if you should change your mind about any candidate or issue. The absentee ballot will then be voided and the in person vote counted.

“Not even a smidgen of corruption”. Right! “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor, if you like your healthcare plan, you can keep your healthcare plan”. LIAR! ROAR!

COVID-19 is the only thing Donald Trump has ever acquired in life by actually earning it.

It is hard to believe that our president is so self-centered that he would leave his COVID hospital bed on Sunday for a photo op by being driven around Bethesda, Md. Was his illness just a vote ploy?

It’s Sunday again, here I sit reading The Owego Pennysaver and someone wrote, “I would like to say to the democrats, why don’t you just start thinking something positive instead of all of this bashing. If Trump’s such a lousy person, did you get a stimulus check? Did you cash it? Did you dance all the way to the bank? Not only that let me ask you this question; what democrat do you know that would work and not take a paycheck. Trump doesn’t even take a paycheck and you democrats stand out there and bash him. They say he’s only there to line his pockets. How can he do that when he doesn’t even take a paycheck?” To respond to that, Trump had nothing to do with the stimulus check, it was yours to begin with. He doesn’t take a paycheck? Do you realize how much he’s cost you just in his golf outings? He has charged the Secret Service millions to stay in his hotels. Trump is a conman, a carnival barker, and you have fallen for this.

The NBA played in a controlled bubble – no issues. NHL played in controlled bubbles – no issues. MLB and NFL allowing travel and less control – issues. Guess what folks – controls work.

Everyone is using the excuse that their COVID test was negative when asked about not wearing masks, including the president, football players, etc. Please know that a positive test can make us relatively certain that you are shedding [the new coronavirus]. But a negative test does not mean the opposite. Just because you are negative does not mean you are not infectious. Like a lot of viruses you are infectious before you have symptoms. You wear your masks to protect those around you and at very least reduce viral load. I just cannot understand why there is the philosophy out there that “masks do not work”. What do masks not work against?

“The campaign did not tell the Biden camp that Hicks, who attended the debate, had tested positive for coronavirus the day after the event. The Biden organization learned it from the newspapers. The White House did not even tell former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who spent four days in close quarters with Hicks and Trump, helping the president prepare for the debate. He, too, learned the news from the media. This crisis shows how the administration’s refusal to share information and its insistence on its own version of reality creates confusion that leaves Americans vulnerable and anxious. Its history of secrecy and lies means that few people actually trust anything its spokespeople say. It was striking how many people did not believe the Trumps were actually sick when the news broke; we are so accustomed to Trump’s lies that many people thought he was simply looking for a way out of future debates.” — Heather Cox Richardson, Oct. 3, 2020

Over 200,000 Americans Dead and Trump is downplaying the virus. What is wrong with this man? Trump, his staff, his campaign staff, donors, and Republican Congressmen have set in motion a Super Spreader Event that has the potential of killing thousands of Americans. They should be charged with murder! Also, why won’t they tell us the last time he tested negative for the virus? He could have had it for a couple of weeks before he had severe symptoms and spread it to thousands more people! Where is the oversight of the President? Yes that’s your job, House and the Senate! The sad thing is you cannot believe anything that comes out of his mouth.

Go to the polls to vote. Remember the party that opposed freeing the slaves; allowed rioting and stopping commerce; who shut down cities and states to exercise their power; who deny that there is a problem with mail in voting; who disparage you because you believe in a higher being. Go to the polls to vote. Remember the party that wants more government control of your life; doesn’t want you to have a choice of schools for your children; shipped jobs overseas and said it would take a magic wand to bring them back. Go to the polls to vote. Remember the party that makes no secret that they want to raise taxes on the working class to give to those that don’t; that gives everything away for free so there is no feeling of accomplishment; that reduced the bail laws so felons can walk out and do more harm; the party that blames everyone else for the problems yet spends millions to lie to us about evidence. Go to the polls and vote. Remember the party that mandated you wear masks and keep distances but they can go to salons and restaurants and allow protests and rioting without them. Go to the polls to vote. You may not like the way Trump addresses the opposition or our enemies, but they have been coddled too long at our expense. Go to the polls to vote.

The news says that Trump will contest the presidential election, but I’m sitting here scratching my head. Why would anyone contest a Biden landslide? I don’t get it. If anybody has an answer, please call into this column and let me know.

A caller has shown us the worst of ourselves, by stating Conservative (Republican) Supreme Court Justices make anti-freedom and inhumane decisions, including Dred Scott v. Sandford, (1857). Dredd Scott held that an escaped slave was chattel (human property) and hence had to be returned to their owner (plantation master). This caller forsakes even a half-truth and exudes fallacious argument and irrational emotion. In the 1857 Dred Scott decision the 7 in the 7-2 decision defining Dredd Scott (a human being) as property (chattel) were Democrats. The Republican Party came into existence in March 1854, hence only two Republican Justices had been appointed by 1857. As the venial and vile crime of slavery was being forced into the Western territories the anti-slavery Whigs and Abolitionists became the Republican Party in 1854. The “Separate but Equal” case of Plessey vs. Ferguson happened in response to Democrat States enacting laws of segregation. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed because Republicans overrode the Democratic majority. The Congressional record retains the arguments of Democrats, on the floors of both houses, supporting of institutionalized slavery. Google “The Birth of a Nation,” premiered in Woodrow Wilson’s White House. Think of Biden’s eulogy for Sen. Robert Byrd (D). Lying and presenting fake news is the ultimate insult of disrespect. That our education system neither teaches facts or critical thinking makes so many voters a herd of useful idiots. Perhaps this caller is educated in Project 1619. Via Project 1619 (1619 date of first African slaves) Liberals are rewriting history to twist good into evil and erase the best of us. Circa 1607 is the date of arrival for the first Irish slaves. Project 1619 is a terrible thing.

Can anyone, using logic and facts, tell me why Joe Biden should be elected president? What has he ever accomplished? Like Obama, who also had no accomplishments to point to, Joe’s 47 years of existence doesn’t cut it. Who is manipulating things, like they did for Obama? Do we really need another puppet like Obama, who jumps to someone else’s tune?

I dare you to answer the question, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” If so, vote for President Trump, not a continuation of the mess that was the Obama / Biden / Clinton “administration”.

Wow! It just never stops, even with the dear leader in the hospital with COVID. If you do not believe masks work just ask him after he held an event in the Rose Garden with no one wearing masks. If you choose not to wear a mask then I send my condolences to your family in advance. As far as it just going away, I would not bet my life on it. To the happy driver looking at road signs; you should be keeping your eyes on the road. Also if you remember, signs do not mean a thing, there is a silent majority this time that knows the last four years have been the worst for this country than any other. As Jeff Foxworthy said, what’s your sign?

We watched the Vice Presidential debate. We found Kamala Harris’s behavior to be VERY off-putting! She was defensive, abrasive, condescending, smug, and not at all likeable. Will NOT vote for the Biden / Harris ticket!