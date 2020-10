Dear Editor,

I didn’t watch the presidential debate last night.

However, after seeing the news coverage on this debate, may I recommend the words of the Apostle Paul to the Presidential candidates: “When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things.” (1 Cor. 13:11)

Sincerely,

William L. Pletcher

Owego, N.Y.