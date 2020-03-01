What’s Happening for the week of March 1, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com or drop it off at our office. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY 6 to MARCH 12

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Thursdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. There is no cost to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for free. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to reserve your spot today.

FEBRUARY 8 to MARCH 28

Tioga County Historical Society (TCHS) Annual Quilt Exhibit runs Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 110 Front St., Owego. The 2020 Quilt Exhibit will consist of a mix of vintage quilts from the TCHS collection as well as vintage and modern quilts loaned by local collectors, quilters, and artisans. If you would like to loan a quilt for the exhibit, contact TCHS at (607) 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

MARCH 1

Owego Girl Scout Cookie Booth, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sugar Maple Cafe, 711 NY-17C, Owego.

MARCH 2

Budget Review with the Owego-Apalachin Board of Education, 6 p.m., 5 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

MARCH 3

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections, 9:30 a.m.,

Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Lyme Disease Awareness Group, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

Trivia Night, 7 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

MARCH 4

LEGO Club, 6:30 p.m., Noble Room, 9 Park St., Newark Valley. Sponsored by Tappan-Spaulding Memorial Library

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

MARCH 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

“Discipleship Explored” Small Group Series, every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Gospel Chapel, 203 North Ave., Owego. Join them for coffee and dessert. Call 687-4954 or find them on Facebook for more information.

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

Saving Energy and Saving Money: How citizens can benefit from New York State’s Energy Programs Free Seminar, 7 p.m., Vestal Public Library, 230 Vestal Parkway East (Route 434), Vestal.

Apalachin Garden Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, Pennsylvania Avenue, Apalachin. The program is about natural flowers and local flora.

Brothers for the Cross (UMM) Monthly breakfast Meeting, 8 a.m., Blue Dolphin Restaurant, Route 434 in Apalachin.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Trivia Night, 7 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

MARCH 6

VFW Friday Night Special: Prime Rib, Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

Karaoke, 7:30 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

Owego Girl Scout Cookie Booth, 6 to 8 p.m., Heather Esposito Photography, 34 Lake St., Owego.

The World Split Open: Artistic Responses to the Women’s Rights Movement and Its Legacy, 5 to 8 p.m., 179 Front St. in Owego.

MARCH 6 and 7

Girl Scout Troop #40514 and #40296 Cookie Sale, 4 to 8 p.m., Sweeney’s Market, Route 434, Apalachin.

MARCH 7

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

Backyard Biodiversity: Enhancing Habitat on Your Property, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waterman Conservation Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin.

Owego Girl Scout Cookie Booth, 1 to 3 p.m., Carol’s Coffee Bar, 177 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 8

Spring Thaw Antiques and Collectables Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dryden Fire Hall, Route 13, Dryden. Free admission.

Potluck Meal, after Morning Worship, Gospel Chapel, 203 North Ave., Owego. Bonus points if your food contribution is green.

MARCH 9

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

MARCH 10

Sayre Historical Society Annual Dinner to focus on the Junction Canal, 6 p.m., Sayre High School. Deadline for reservations is March 1. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 401, Front Street, Owego.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative Third Regular Meeting of 2020, 6 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 11

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

Athens Senior Citizens St. Patrick’s Luncheon, noon, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre. Bring a covered dish or dessert, your own table service, and wear green for this event. Coffee will be provided. New members welcome. Any questions, call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088.

Che-Hanna Club March 11th Meeting, “Show n Tell”, 7 p.m., Sayre High School Cafeteria.

MARCH 12

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 13

VFW Friday Night Special: Boiled Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 13 and 14

Girl Scout Troop #40514 and #40296 Cookie Sale, 4 to 8 p.m., Sweeney’s Market, Route 434, Apalachin.

MARCH 14

Tioga / Nichols Area Lions Club Book Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bag sale starting at 12:30 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church in Nichols.

Corned Beef or Ham and Cabbage Dinner, noon to 2 p.m., Nichols American Legion, 129 Dean St., Nichols.

National Wild Turkey Federation Annual Banquet, 5 p.m., Owego Treadway, Route 17C, Owego. For information, call Larry at 239-9472 or visit https://events.nwtf.org.

The League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties presents a free viewing of the film “Harriet, 10 a.m., Cinema Saver, 19 Madison Ave., Endicott.

Candor Coin Club Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, Route 17C, West, Owego. Free admission, for dealer’s table information call Dave at 659-3949.

Corned Beef or Ham Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., St Patrick’s Church Hall, 309 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

Soup Cook Off, 7 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

MARCH 16

Owego Apalachin Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m., 5 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

MARCH 17

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Trivia Night, 7 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

