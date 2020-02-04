Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, they call me Spitfire because when I was little I was a handful, but now I have settled down quite a bit. I actually think that people can be nice and I like to be petted.

I have been at Maddie’s Meadows for five years, and that is a long time. I am quite used to Nancy, so I think I can warm up to someone else if they are nice to me.

I am used to other cats being around, but I would like to find a home where I could get a lot of attention. I am ready to bond with someone who can appreciate my feisty nature.

I would love to find a loving home soon. Please call and make an appointment to meet me at (607) 768-6575.

If you would like to donate to help take care of the kitties, please send your check to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you would rather donate food or supplies, please call Nancy at the aforementioned number to check to see what the needs are.