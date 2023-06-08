Gail’s Tails

Hello. Back in December of 2022 my mom gave birth to my brother outside. It wasn’t freezing yet, but by February the white stuff started falling from the sky and it got really cold out.

Our mom brought us out to eat some food that a nice lady was feeding a few stray cats. When the lady saw us she set traps and caught us both. She called Gail to come get us and bring us inside where it was warm.

We didn’t know much about people and were very scared. Gail named me Feisty because I was ready to jump away. I have extra toes on my front paws, like thumbs.

My brother she named Fierce because he growled when he saw her. Well, it took a while for me to trust her, but now I do.

On May 19, 2023 Gail took me to see the doctor and had me fixed and I got shots and treated for worms and fleas. I am ready to try being part of a family but would prefer older children like teenagers who know how to go slow with me and teach me stuff. I like to play with my mouse and ball.

If you think you could teach me these things, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for me. Donations can be written out to Gail Ghinger and sent to P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Bottles and cans can be dropped off at the Redemption Center in Owego; say they are for Gail.