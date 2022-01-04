Union-Endicott High School graduate Marissa Senger earns Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University

Marissa Senger, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2024, has earned the spring 2021 Dean’s Award with Distinction.
Senger is a Biochemistry major from Endicott, N.Y., and is a graduate of Union-Endicott High School.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2021 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction.
