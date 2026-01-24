GED and ESL classes set to begin in Owego

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 26, GED and ESL classes will be offered on Monday and Wednesday behind the Owego Bus Garage and at 5 Sheldon Guile Blvd.

The classes are for adults only, with the GED being offered to those 19 years and older, or to someone who has been out of school for a year and wants instruction to pass the GED and earn a high school equivalency diploma.

English as a second language is for those desiring to learn or improve their English skills in reading, writing, or conversation.

There is no cost to attend. The program is funded through a state grant that requires a commitment to attend or complete coursework for at least six hours a week.

For more information, contact Broome Tioga BOCES by calling (607) 763-3638 or by email to MBrink@btboces.org.