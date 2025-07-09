Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 24, 2025, property located at 9 Maryvale Dr., Town of Owego, from Cuyler and Kaitlyn Kochin to James and Carol Nedlik for $262,500.

On June 24, 2025, property located at 28 Wilcox Estates Dr., Town of Barton, from Ralph and Amanda Simpson to Joseph and Aexis Passarelli for $44,000.

On June 24, 2025, property located at 532 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Nora Sheely and Damon Frutchey to Lynn Mack for $95,000.

On June 24, 2025, property located at 405 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Terri Quinn to Clark and Ferguson LLC for $83,000.

On June 24, 2025, property located at 210 Main St., Town of Owego, from Marion and Glenn Corson and Karen Long to Julia and Vincent Fronda for $226,000.

On June 24, 2025, property located at 4 Wellington Court, Town of Owego, from Helene Longacre-Price to Maximilian and Andrea Hein for $315,000.

On June 25, 2025, property located at 2156 South Apalachin Rd., Town of Owego, from James and Linda Cross to Avery Middendorf for $325,000.

On June 25, 2025, property located at 17 Dover Dr., Town of Owego, from Daniel McNally to Jose Acosta and Katherin Martinez for $210,000.

On June 27, 2025, property located at Sam Brown Road, Town of Barton, from Doreen and James Behrman to Sean and Kim Behrman for $80,000.

On June 27, 2025, property located at 5 Maple Ave., Village of Spencer, from James and Patricia Richey to Shane Grover for $15,000.

On June 27, 2025, property located at 3632 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Ethel Smith By Atty In Fact to Rosemary Jones As Atty In Fact for $55,000.

On June 27, 2025, property located at 105 Chestnut St., Village of Owego, from Erik Young to Michael Taylor for $80,000.

On June 27, 2025, property located at 684 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Kenneth and Bonnie Strickland to Kyle Horton for $12,500.

On June 30, 2025, property located at 73 Kelsey Rd., Town of Candor, from Kenneth and Bonnie Strickland to Clint and Ashley Kadaronak for $22,500.

On June 30, 2025, property located at 267 Drybrook Rd., Tioga, from Ryan Morgan to John Houck for $200,000.

On June 30, 2025, property located at 131 East River Rd., Town of Owego, from Matthew Karpel to Montessa Warner and Jakob Knapp for $166,000.

On June 30, 2025, property located at 20 King Point Cir., Town of Owego, from Kyle and Marie Myers to Sadman Sakib for $441,000.

On June 30, 2025, property located at 26 Lynn Dr., Tioga, from Kaylyn and Robert Nugent to Emily Russin for $216,500.

On June 30, 2025, property located at 55 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Stephen and Karen Belokur to Orange Monkey Properties LLC for $106,500.