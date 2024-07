OFA Senior Award Winners 2024

Owego Free Academy held Senior Awards Night in mid-June. The following is a list of all of the awards/scholarships that were presented that night and the name of the recipient(s).

1965–Christine Sinko: Emma Bryant

1965-Marianna Guido: Taylor Dalton

1965-Marianna Guido: Erin McDonald

1965–Joanne Bircher Memorial: Olivia Crapser

1965–Alice Quick Truman: Ava Vasquez

1965-Hahne and Westcott: Keira Lane

Abbey Mae Luffman Memorial Scholarship: Erin McDonald

Apalachin Lions Club: Zoey Schneider

American Legion Post 401: Zoe Slater

Bayer-Grown Ag Leaders: Kathryn Donnelly-Taylor

Beatrice E. Alger: Morgan Carrigg

Bill Davis Memorial: Abigail Luke

BOCES School-To-Careers: Emma Bryant

STC—BAE Systems STEM Scholarship: Kathryn Donnelly-Taylor

Carrie On Memorial Scholarship: Emma Bryant and Juliana McLaren

Chamber of Commerce: Brooklyn Gaurnier and Taylor Dalton

Charles E. Bilbrey Memorial Scholarship: Sam Nowetner

Class of 1967: Ben Rollison

Class of 1969 OFA Alumni Scholarship: Haley Stephens

Dave Williams: Kameron Wicklund

Elsie Nichols Memorial Scholarship: Brooklyn Gaurnier

Finkle Rosenberg Memorial: Ava Vasquez

Fiocca Memorial: Emma Bryant

Golden Rule: Alexandra Aubel, Zachary Beyer, Ava Brown, Olivia Bundy, Kathryn Donnelly-Taylor, Brooklyn Gaurnier, Makenzie Howe, Hunter Frechette, Keira Lane, Ruben Lemmon, Riley Loomis, Abigail Luke, Erin McDonald, Julian McLaren, Daniel Pawlak, Samantha Pedro, Ben Rollison, Jacob Sipe, Matthew Springsteen, Haley Stephens, Patrick Tammariello, Kameron Wicklund, Alyssia Wilder and Jianna Wong

Hatala Orthodontics: Haley Stephens

Harold Newcomb: Emma Casterline

Janet Ellis Scholarship: Abigail Luke

John Shearer Female: Emma Bryant

John Shearer Male: Jacey Carvellas

John Shearer Golf: Patrick Tammariello

The Julia Zepkowski Memorial Scholarship: Emma Bryant, Emma Casterline, Brooklyn Gaurnier, Ruben Lemmon, Abigail Luke, Erin McDonald, Ben Rollison, Haley Stephens, Olivia Crapser, Jianna Wong, Juliana McLaren, Kathryn Donnelly-Taylor, and Alyssia Wilder

Karen Purtell Scholarship: Emma Bryant

Kate Whittemore Memorial Scholarship: Kathryn Donnelly-Taylor

Kiwanis A. Bishop: Keira Lane

Kiwanis Key Club: Alexis Nelson

Kwiatkowski Memorial: Kathryn Donnelly-Taylor

Kyle Davis Arts and Trades Scholarship: Emily Ford

Mack Family Scholarship: Aaron Klett and Gabriella Izquierdo

Margie Karpel Mills Memorial: Oliva Crapser, Brooklyn Gaurnier, and Juliana McLaren

Marlene A. Boland Scholarship: Brooklyn Gaurnier

Margery Clark: Emma Casterline

Mary Jane H. Doty: Ruben Lemmon

Mildred Faulkner: Abigail Luke, Juliana McLaren, Haley Stephens

Mildred Faulkner Military: Samuel Nowetner

NAWC / SUEZ / Violia: Jacob Sipe

NYS Academic Excellence: Ruben Lemmon, Kathryn Donnelly-Taylor, Erin McDonald, Chris Porter and Taylor Dalton

OA Career Center: Ava Vasquez

OA Teachers Association: Ava Vasquez

Owego American Legion Riders Military Award: Daniel Hunsigner and Samuel Nowetner

Owego Elks Citizenship Award: Cassie Doane

Owego Rotary: Kathryn Donnelly-Taylor and Ruben Lemmon

Owego Hose Team: Juliana McLaren

Shang Family Scholarship: Olivia Bundy

Sheldon Guile Memorial: Emma Bryant and Roan Duffy

Southern Tier Technology Engineering Education Association: Kameron Wicklund

Southern Tier Technology Student Scholarship Association: Zachary Beyer

Southside Stagecoach: Olivia Crapser, Taylor Dalton, and Zachary Beyer

SUNY Broome Paul and Mary Calice and Mildred Barton Memorial: Samantha Pedro

SUNY Broome Presidential Award: Chris Porter

SUNY Broome Harvey M. Foster Memorial Scholarship: Isaac Bingley and Emma Byant

SUNY Broome Frank G. Paul Medal for Excellence in Math and Science: Chris Porter and Emma Hooker

SUNY Broome Tioga State Bank Community Scholarship: Cassondra Doane

Vincent Conti Memorial: Nicholas Angrove

Weiss Foundation: Abigail Luke and Ruben Lemmon

William Anderson Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Bundy

Music Awards

Daniel Fabricius Memorial Scholarship: Ruben Lemmon

Embodying the Spirit of Music: Keira Lane and Ruben Lemmon

Ives Family Accomplished Musician Scholarship: Morgan Carrigg

OA Music Boosters: Lillitan Hollenbeck

OFA Outstanding Singer: Lillian Hollenbeck

National Choral: Keira Lane

Tioga County Music Educators: Tobbe Welty

Fred Waring Choral: Zoe Slater

Sempre Fidelis: Lillian Hollenbeck and Zoe Slater

Louis Armstrong Jazz: Tobbe Welty

John Philip Sousa: Keira Lane

Department Awards

Social Studies Department: Alex Aubel

Technology Department Awards: Olivia Bundy

Science Department Awards: Ruben Lemmon

Math Department: Makenzie Howe

PE Department: Matt Springsteen

Language Department–French: Samantha Pedro

Language Department–Spanish: Ben Rollison

Art Department: Haley Stephens

Music Department: Keira Lane

English Department: Makenzie Howe

Charles H Bassett Youth Foundation

Robert Van Rensselaer Bassett Scholarship: Matthew Springsteen, Ava Brown, and Ben Rollison

Charles and Harriett Hibberd Bassett Scholarship: Olivia Crapser, Taylor Dalton, and Abigail Luke

Louise and Robert Woodburn Family Scholarship: Kathryn Donnelly Taylor

Robert Merwin Family Fine Arts Scholarship: Jianna Tsugie Kalea Wong

Colleen and David Dewey-Wright Theater Arts Scholarship: Keira Lane

David Beere Family Scholarship: Ruben Lemmon and Erin McDonald

Eudora and Fred Shuler Family Scholarship: Haley Stephens and Brooklyn Gaurnier