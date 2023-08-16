Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 31, 2023 through Aug. 6, 2023 there were 120 calls for service, six traffic tickets were issued, there were five Mental Health Holds reported, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Kara L. Craft, age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor), shoplifting from a retail store. Craft was turned over to the custody of the Cortland County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Cortland County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Terri L. Glosenger, age 62 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Paige Street. Glosenger was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Katherine M. Lewis, age 58 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Paige Street. Lewis was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Kara L. Craft, age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Felony), and Five Counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (Felony) following an investigation of Credit Card Theft on Talcott Street. Craft was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Shay-Lee M. Bisgrove, age 30 of Newfield, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument in the Second Degree (D Felony), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Southside Drive. Bisgrove was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Anthony M. Manfredo, age 20 of Dundee, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Manfredo was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Bradley J. Raub, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony), and Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Criminal Mischief on Southside Drive. Raub was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Andrew B. Gildea, age 41 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Temple Street. Gildea was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

William M. Hall, age 47 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the New York State Police. Hall was turned over to the custody of the New York State Police for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.