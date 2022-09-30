Village Appreciation Night to celebrate community; Bonfire and music straight out of Nashville to highlight event

On Oct. 7, the Village of Owego Police Department will host its annual Village Appreciation Night from 5-10 p.m. The event, held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, will offer free food, cooked by local officials, games, giveaways, hay wagon rides, live music, a bonfire, and much more.

The event was initiated last year to celebrate the community, and to thank our first responders and all of the residents in the community, and to form better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Sponsored by local business leaders that include the Floyd Hooker Foundation, Tioga State Bank, Upstate Shredding, Cops4 A Cause, Tioga Downs Casino Resort, Greenlight Networks, the Owego Fire Department, Visions Federal Credit Union, Price Chopper, The Owego Pennysaver, Wagner Lumber, Southern Tier Hardwoods and Scott, Smith and Son, the event is free for the community, with all dollars utilized for entertainment, food, and activities and giveaways for youth.

There will also be face painting and some Halloween themed activities like a pumpkin carving contest and pumpkin painting. Pumpkins should arrive at the event pre-carved, and prizes will be awarded. A decorative Halloween Tent will offer free gear to get area children ready for Halloween.

Slated to perform for guests throughout the event are Ghosties on Third, a Dave Matthews inspired band with Joshua Schecter on lead and vocals, Ryan Marchewka on bass, Terry Morey on Drums, and Keith Nichols on keyboards.

Following their opening performance at 5 p.m. will be Devon Lawton & The In-Laws, performing a blend of country and rock.

Highlighting the evening will be a return of Stone Senate to Owego. The band, hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, performed in 2018 at Owego’s Strawberry Festival and has performed at various venues around the area when they are in town. The band’s harmonica player and manager, Chris Sauerbrey, was born and raised in Owego, and a visit back home is always a highlight during their busy touring schedule.

Made up of members Clint Woolsey, whose father Erv wrote songs and serves as manager for George Strait; James Beau Edwards; David Zettler; Ted Hennington; and Sauerbrey, the band will take the stage at the fairgrounds in Owego on Oct. 7 at approximately 8 p.m., offering a taste of Nashville for guests. There is no admission for the event, and everything is offered free, thanks to the event’s generous sponsors.

There will also be a “Ghost Ride”, headed up by Salter Cycle Service. This fun, haunting ride will lead participants on a trail of haunted places, and return to the fairgrounds to enjoy food and entertainment. Registration is at 2:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, with kickstands up at 3:30. A donation for the ride will benefit the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park and K9 Maggie, of the Owego Police Department.

First responders and trucks will also be on-hand, offering a touch-a-truck experience for youth attending. And don’t forget the bonfire, happening at dark.

If you would like to be involved in this event, or for more information, contact Chief Joseph Kennedy by calling (607) 687-2234, ext. 2603, email to Policechief@villageofowegony.gov, or contact Wendy Post, volunteer organizer, by email to wpost@owegopennysaver.com or by calling (607) 972-7027.