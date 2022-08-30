Second Annual Village Appreciation Night set for October 8

On Oct. 8, the Village of Owego Police Department, along with its Benevolent Association, area first responders, and Village Officials will host the 2nd Annual Village Appreciation Night at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, this year featuring a bonfire, wagon rides, a motorcycle run, and live music, straight out of Nashville.

Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy, along with area volunteers, is now in the planning stages of the event and is hoping to expand their reach to the community even further this year by offering a Saturday event, which will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and be filled with plenty of food, fun, and activities.

“Last year’s event was well received by the community and they have been asking to do it again ever since,” said Chief Kennedy, adding, “This type of thing is exactly what our community needs right now.”

The event also celebrates area first responders to include our firefighters, EMS and more. These agencies will also be on-hand, with more information to follow.

The organizers will be meeting soon to bring all of the plans together, and more will be forthcoming. In the meantime, if you would like to sponsor or become involved in this free community event, call Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy at (607) 687-2234, ext. 2603, or email to Policechief@villageofowegony.gov.