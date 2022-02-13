Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 31, 2022 through Feb. 6, 2022 there were 82 calls for service, three traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to four motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Jodie M Craft, age 35 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Craft was arraigned at the Village of Owego Court by Justice Boland and released on her own recognizance pending further court proceedings.

Terri L Glosenger, age 60 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Theft from Price Chopper. Glosenger was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Tyler A Lindow, age 31, no address, was arrested for a Violent Felony Arrest Warrant issued by Johnson City Court for Assault 2nd (Felony), Criminal Mischief 3rd (Felony), and Harassment 2nd (Violation). Lindow was turned over to Johnson City Police custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Charles S Wilcox, age 44 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of trespassing at a residence on George Street. Wilcox was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Alexandria B Griffin, age 23 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor). Griffin was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and placed in custody for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

John P McDonald, age 63 of Woodside, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop. McDonald was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Daniel L Wage, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor). Wage was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and placed in custody for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.