Stray Haven receives generous donation from the late Leon Weaver

Stray Haven SPCA in Waverly recently announced a donation received from the late Leon Weaver, of South Waverly, Pa. In a prepared release, Stray Haven representatives explained that Leon Weaver has been a friend to the animals at Stray Haven for many years.

They wrote, “He adopted many animals from the shelter over the years and strived to help out with the ones he could not take home. If he wasn’t making a monetary donation, he was dropping off newspapers and supplies to the shelter or stopping in to spend some time with the animals and give them a little extra love.”

Not only was Leon Weaver an avid supporter of Stray Haven during his lifetime, but he also chose to leave a donation in excess of $30,000 to not only Stray Haven, but to Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield, Pa. as well.

In the release, Stray Haven wrote, “His legacy will live on as we continue to provide care to the animals in his name. Thank you Leon for your continued support to the shelter animals. You will be missed.”

To learn more about Stray Haven, call (607) 565-2859 or visit them online at www.strayhavenspca.org.