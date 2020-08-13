CommonGround distributing CFAP produce on Thursday

CommonGround Christian Community Center, located at 28 W. Main St. in Owego, will be distributing CFAP (Coronavirus Food Assistance Program) produce boxes free of charge this Thursday, Aug. 13, from noon to 2 p.m., first come first served.

There are no restrictions, and registration is not required. Each box will contain about 20 pounds of fresh produce, including potatoes and various fruits and vegetables. The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is providing the boxes.

The distribution is being conducted in collaboration with Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga Counties, the Tioga County Hunger Coalition, and Tioga Fresh Food Rescue.